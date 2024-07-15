Jay Slater: Remains Believed to be of Missing Teen Found by Spanish Authorities; Appears to Have Died of Accidental Fall

Spanish rescue teams in Tenerife found human remains in the area where British teenager Jay Slater went missing nearly a month ago, local police said on Monday, adding that evidence strongly suggests the remains belonged to the teenager.

The Guardia Civil police said in a statement that the body was found in a very inaccessible part of the island. Spanish police believe this man had fallen down a chasm or a drop in the island, which is what made it so challenging to find the body. The area is full of drops and has thick vegetation.

Drones, sniffer dogs and personnel were used on the ground in the search and we had been led to believe it looked as if it was going to be impossible to find the missing teen due to the difficult terrain.

The Civil Guard says while a formal identification needs to take place, "all evidence suggests" the remains are those of Jay Slater. The body was found close to the site of his mobile phone's last location

Slater, 19, went missing on June 17 and his phone was last traced to the Masca ravine in a remote national park on the Canary Islands archipelago. The teen went missing after he and his friends attended the final day of the NRG music festival at Papagayo night club in the tourist hotspot of Playa de las Americas.

Slater was last seen getting into a car with two men he met at the festival. He then posted a photo on his Snapchat account showing him at the doorway of a property, tagged with the location Parque Rural de Teno. Between 08:30 and 09:00 he called his friends saying he missed a bus back south and was attempting to walk the 10-hour journey.