Jason Pass: Brooklyn Suspect Who Killed Neighbor, His Stepson Over Noise Dispute Shot Dead in Confrontation with Police

A three-day manhunt in Brooklyn ended on Wednesday morning with police fatally shooting the suspect responsible for killing his neighbor and stepson on Sunday.

Officials said the suspect, Jason Pass, was hiding inside a vehicle in Bath Beach. Police were still awaiting a search warrant on the vehicle to see if the weapon allegedly used to kill the two people is still inside. Police said the gun was not registered to Pass.

Pass was Shot Dead After He Lunged at Officers

"They established dialogue, spoke for a few minutes, and that man lunged at one of the officers, causing the officers to fire for their own safety. A number of officers discharged their weapon," NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said.

According to NBC New York, Pass had a knife in his hand. Pass was still alive after the shooting and was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn, where he later died.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said while a hostage negotiation team was on its way, officers on scene tried to talk to Pass for 15 minutes before they were forced to shot him three times in the chest and once in the leg.

Police said they used a license plate reader to find out where Pass was, locating him in his black Honda CRV. "Captured the plate on a black car, indicting that the car and the occupant of the car were wanted for a double, horrific homicide," Chell said. "As they exited their police car, they walked up to the car. The male jumped out of the car with a knife in his hand and took off running."

Pass was Captured on Video Fatally Shooting His Neighbor, Stepson in Dispute Over Noise

Police said the person they shot was 47-year-old Pass, a Brooklyn man who was on the run after allegedly shooting his two upstairs neighbors dead on Sunday. Pass killed his upstairs neighbor, 47-year-old Bladimy Mathurin, and his 27-year-old stepson, Chinwai Mode, after having ongoing noise disputes.

Moments after Pass knocked on their door, Muthurin confronted him with scissors. Pass responded by pulling out a gun, and police said he shot and killed the father and stepson. The shootings happened five miles away from Wednesday's scene, inside their East Flatbush apartment building

Graphic surveillance footage of the Sunday shooting was even circulated on social media. The following video is extremely graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised: