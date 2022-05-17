Jason Mamoa Sistine Chapel Visit: Aquaman Star Apologises After Clicking Pictures Inside Vatican Church

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has apologized after he shared his pics during his visit to Sistine Chapel. Netizens had started targeting the actor as normal people are not allowed to click pictures in the church.

Users flooded his social media post with comments that regular visitors are not allowed to use cameras inside the church.

Momoa Was Requested For Pictures

After users' criticism on social media, Momoa stated that he was requested for pictures as people who were present there wanted to have photos with him. The actor revealed that he didn't want to hurt anyone's feelings and believed that clicking a picture would be ok.

"I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone's culture. If I did, I apologize. It was not my intention. I paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church. I love you. I'm sorry if I offended you," Jason said in a video shared exclusively with Just Jared.

The actor revealed that he visited the place when he was 19 or 20 and wanted to revisit the place. "I can, I gave a wonderful donation to bring my friends and crew because we only had a couple days off to experience these places."

Momoa Dating Eiza Gonzalez

Meanwhile, it emerged that the Aquaman actor is dating Eiza Gonzalez. He broke up with Lisa Bonet.

The couple revealed that they are happy and started dating each other after meeting on the set of Fast X.

An insider with the knowledge of the matter revealed, "They are dating. He cares about her. He's in a great place, working on 'Fast X."

In early April, Momoa was spotted at the premiere of GonzÃ¡lez's new film, Ambulance.