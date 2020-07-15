A disturbing video that shows two police officers shooting a 28-year-old Oklahoma man more than 50 times with a stun gun has been released by an attorney for the victim's family. Jared Lakey, who was arrested on July 4, 2019, allegedly for running down a street and yelling, died two days later following the gory shootout.

Although the incident occurred more than a year ago, the two officers involved in the shooting were charged with second-degree murder only earlier this month. And now a video has surfaced that shows the two accused cops applying multiple electrical shocks from stun guns to Lakey's body, leading to his death.

A Painful Death

Lakey is seen in the video lying naked on the ground in Wilson, as officers Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingman repeatedly use stun guns applying electric shocks at least 53 times before another officer puts him in a chokehold. Lakey died on July 6, 2019.

The video begins with an unidentified 911 call to Oklahoma Police about a suspect. Taylor was the first to respond to the call and reached the scene but his bodycam was turned off. However, later when Dingman arrives at the scene, both the cameras were activated.

Attorney Steve Terrill, who released the video, said that Dingman's dashboard camera shows Taylor holding a stun gun drawn at Lakey, who was already on the ground. The video also shows Lakey being repeatedly asked by Dingman and Taylor to put his hands behind his back. Lakey appears to be confused but non-combative. "Non-compliance is gonna get you Tased," added Taylor.

However, neither Taylor nor Dingman advance towards Lakey to assist him till another officer comes and puts him in a chokehold and handcuffs him. As the officers kept applying electric shock from their stun guns, Lakey can be heard grunting in pain.

Officers Tried to Cover Up

Terrill said that the video was 50-minute long but had to be edited to 10 minutes given the footage was too disturbing for viewing. Following the gruesome killing of Lakey, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations was requested by the Carter County Sheriff's Office to assist with the investigation. The agency announced on July 2, almost a year after Lakey's death, that he was fired upon after he didn't comply with the officers' commands.

However, both Taylor and Dingman used their service stun guns multiple times on Lakey until backup from the Carter County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene to assist them in getting Lakey into custody.

The video shows officers later telling first responders that Lakey removed the stun gun prongs from his body and "fought and kicked" with the officers on the scene. However, neither the bodycam nor Dingman's dashboard camera recordings reveal that.

In fact, investigations revealed that Taylor also told first responders that Lakey was on PCP, a powerful hallucinogen with the reported side effect of at times allowing users to withstand severe injuries.

Terrill says that Lakey was put in a chokehold for at least 40 seconds, which worsened his condition. According to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations, Lakey stopped breathing, became unresponsive but began breathing again following which he was taken to the hospital. "No officers initiated any life-sustaining measures for over 3 1/2 minutes after determining he wasn't breathing," Terrill said.