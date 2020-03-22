The Oita prefecture of Japan confirmed two new coronavirus or COVID-19 infections at a medical centre on Sunday, taking the total number at the facility to 14 by making it a suspected cluster, Kyodo newswire stated.

Two of the female nurses working at the Oita Medical Center got confirmed. One of the two is in her 20s and another in the 50s, got confirmed of the infection with the coronavirus although they showed weak symptoms, Kyodo stated.

New cases follow 12 others confirmed at the medical centre

The new cases follow 12 others confirmed at the medical centre, including nurses and doctors. The southwestern prefecture is conducting virus tests for about 600 staff and patients who are or were hospitalised, the newswire said, with the view that they may be linked to a cluster.

Japan has recorded 1,055 cases of domestically transmitted cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, up 40 from the previous day, according to public broadcaster NHK. The number passed the 1,000 milestone on Saturday as the nation battles to avoid a health crisis ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The official national tally does not include the 712 cases of infections from a cruise ship moored near Tokyo last month. Kyodo also reported on Sunday that Osaka, in western Japan, confirmed that a man in his 70s with the coronavirus has died, while Gunma, in eastern Japan, said an elderly man with the virus has died.

