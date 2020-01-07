Japanese prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant against Carole Ghosn, wife of ousted Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, who whose dramatic escape from Tokyo last week embarrassed Japan. The prosecutors said in a statement that Carole had made false statements during testimony in Tokyo district court in April, regarding her meeting with an unnamed individual.

Ghosn fled Japan even as he was scheduled to face trial over alleged financial irregularities. Ghosn, the storied turnaround man in the global auto industry, said in a statement on December 30 that he reached Lebanon, escaping from the 'rigged' justice system in Japan.

Ghosn family responds

The Ghosn family said the arrest warrant was pathetic. "The issuance of this warrant is pathetic," a spokesman said, according to BBC. "Last time Carlos Ghosn announced a press conference and got re-arrested. This time, the day before he is announced to speak out freely for the first time, they issued an arrest warrant for his wife Carole Ghosn," she added.

Japan wants to bring Ghosn back to face trial but Tokyo has no extradition treaty with Beirut. Japan's public broadcaster NHK said last week Ghosn escaped using a private jet that took off from Kansai airport on December 29. The private jet that flew Ghosn out of the country arrived at Kansai airport from Dubai in the morning of December 29. The plane contained several suitcases and large cases IANS reported. It underwent immigration and customs checks at the airport before it took off with Ghosn in the night and that there was nothing unusual about the aircraft. Ghosn, who has Lebanese, French and Brazilian passports, arrived in Lebanon legally, authorities had earlier said.

While the world discussed the filmy-style escape that shamed Japanese authorities, the person in the limelight is Carole Ghosn, the wife of the ex-Nissan boss. Immediately after Ghosn's escape, theories were afloat that Carole Ghosn orchestrated the escape using her contacts in Lebanon and Turkey.

Ghosn's escape from the high security home where he was under 24-hour surveillance from house arreststartled Japanese authorities, while he was welcomed with fanfare in Lebanon. It was reported that Ghosn, who is a celebrated business icon in Lebanon, was accorded a warm welcome on his return and that he had a meeting with the president as well.

Who is Carole Ghosn?

Carole Ghosn, 53, is the second wife of Carlos Ghosn. They married in 2016. The high-flying auto executive had divorced his first wife Rita Kordahi in 2012. The two married in 1984 and they have four grown children -- Caroline, Nadine, Maya and Anthony. Ghosn's marriage with Carole was a big ticket event of the year, wherein the tycoon threw an opulent party at the Grand Trianon of the Palace of Versailles in Paris.

The blonde-haired beauty who loved to walk down the red carpet in the arms of Ghosn, was born in Beirut, Lebanon, as Carole Nahas. According to France 24, she holds American citizenship. She also has three children from her first marriage. Carole is also a successful entrepreneur who started a company dealing in luxury kaftans.