Janene Hoskovec: SAP Employee Fired After Intentionally Coughing on Shoppers at Nebraska Grocery Store

An SAP employee has been fired from her job after a video of her intentionally coughing on customers at a Super Saver grocery store in Lincoln, Nebraska, went viral.

The woman who filmed the video detailed the events that led to her pull out her cellphone and start filming. She said she was at the store with her 13-year-old daughter when the maskless "Karen," identified as Janene Hoskovec, approached them and confronted them for wearing masks.

She said Hoskovec then proceeded to follow the mother and daughter around the store and when she asked her to maintain social distance, Hoskovec started coughing on them intentionally.

In the video, Hoskovec is seen coughing multiple times in the direction of the videographer. "Excuse me, I'm coming through," she is heard saying as she continues to cough at the mother and daughter. Hoskovec then says, "Look at you guys, you're so cute. ... You're such sheep."

When a fellow shopper asks Hoskovec why she wasn't wearing a mask, the woman replies by saying "Because I don't need to have one on. I'm not sick and neither are you." The woman then claims she has "allergies" when confronted about coughing at the shoppers.

SAP Says Employee No Longer Employed With Them Following Investigation

After the video went viral, Twitter users called on SAP to fire Hoskovec, who was listed as a Client Partner for the IT giant in Tempe Arizona, according to her LinkedIn page.

SAP released a statement on Wednesday morning saying it had launched an investigation into the incident involving one of its employees. "The health and safety of our employees and the communities in which we live and work are of utmost concern to us. We are taking the matter of an SAP employee incident very seriously and investigating the situation," the company wrote.

In a follow-up tweet on Wednesday night, SAP announced that the employee in question had been fired and was no longer working for them."We have reviewed the incident and can confirm that the individual in question no longer works for SAP," the company tweeted.