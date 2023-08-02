Jamie Lee Komoroski: Drunk Driver Who Killed Newlywed South Carolina Bride and Injured Groom Sobs after She Has Bond Denied

Jamie Lee Komoroski, the woman who was accused of driving under the influence and colliding with a golf cart, resulting in the death of a recently-married bride from South Carolina, wept during her court appearance on Tuesday after the judge denied her request for release from custody.

Komoroski, 25, made a video appearance from Charleston County Detention Center and burst into tears when Judge Michael Nettles refused to grant her bond. The judge cited concerns about her being a flight risk, according to a Live 5 News report. She will remain in jail until her trial, as she is accused of reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death or serious bodily injury.

Too Risky to Be Granted Bail

Komoroski who was sporting a striped prison jumpsuit and looked distraught and uncomfortable as the South Carolina circuit denied her bond appeal.

Judge Nettles urged both parties to expedite the trial process, currently set for March 2024. If the case isn't heard by that date, Komoroski may be eligible for release on a $150,000 bond and put under house arrest with electronic monitoring.

"This is certainly a very tragic situation for all concerned," Nettles said after delivering his decision.

During a short recess on Tuesday, Komoroski was seen looking upward, breathing heavily, with a puffy red face, showing signs of strong emotions and appearing to be on the verge of tears.

The court received testimony from family members of Samantha Miller, aged 34, the bride who lost her life in the accident that occurred on April 28. The incident also resulted in serious injuries to the groom and two other people.

"[Komoroski] didn't just kill my child," Miller's mother, Lisa, said tearfully during the hearing.

"She killed all of us."

Komoroski is alleged to have been driving her Toyota Camry at a speed more than double the limit on a calm road in Folly Beach, with a blood alcohol content of 0.261.

Tragedy on the Happiest Day

Komoroski, a Coastal Carolina University graduate, crashed her car into the golf cart that was carrying Samantha Miller, her newlywed husband Aric Hutchinson, and two other relatives who were returning from their nearby wedding reception.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, while Hutchinson and the two other people received medical treatment for their severe injuries. "This is certainly a very tragic situation for all concerned," Nettles said after delivering his decision on Tuesday.

Following the collision, Komoroskiâ€”who was apparently aggressive and told police, "I did nothing wrong"â€”was charged with three counts of DUI inflicting serious bodily harm or death as well as three counts of reckless vehicular homicide.

Earlier, Komoroski's legal representatives had asked for a $100,000 bond, with the condition that she would participate in a substance abuse rehabilitation program before being released under her mother's supervision.

Despite her lack of a criminal record and being deemed as not posing a threat to public safety, her attorneys' argument was ultimately unsuccessful.

"We appreciate the court's decision to release Jamie on bond in March 2024 if the State is not ready for trial, but we nonetheless believe that she has met the legal criteria for release today," defense attorney Chris Gramiccioni said in a statement.

In a recorded jailhouse call with her boyfriend in May, Komoroski expressed optimism about the possibility of being released soon, mentioning that someone influential in Charleston County wanted her to return home to her family.

"She's really nice, and I think she's gonna help me ... things are looking up," she said on the call, which was published by the Post and Courier.

In additional recordings, Komoroski was heard expressing dissatisfaction with the conditions in her cell, including not having an exercise mat to do crunches, as well as complaining about the jail food and other regulations, as reported by the outlet.

According to the lawsuit, Komoroski is accused of being provided with "copious amounts of alcohol" despite being visibly intoxicated after a day of partying.

The lawsuit also includes her former employer, Taco Boy, and an unnamed boss as defendants, alleging that they invited, encouraged, pressured, and coerced Komoroski to consume alcohol beyond the point of visible intoxication, despite her known history of substance abuse.