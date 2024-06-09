James Yoo: Conspiracy Theorist Caught on Camera Burning His Own House With 35 Gallons of Gasoline

James Yoo, a known conspiracy theorist, deliberately caused a massive explosion captured on video by using up to 35 gallons of gasoline, as revealed by local and federal officials during a news conference on Friday. Yoo's remains were found in the wreckage of the duplex.

The explosion, which occurred on December 4, 2023, devastated a neighborhood in Northern Virginia and obliterated the home adjacent to Yoo's.

Yoo Used Three Gasoline Containers to Set Fire

New York Post reported that prior to his suicide, Yoo, allegedly posted paranoid rants on social media about his neighbors and a former co-worker on his now-disabled LinkedIn account. He disseminated convoluted and sometimes incoherent conspiracy theories, targeting government officials, law enforcement, media outlets, and his neighbors, whom he accused of being spies gathering his personal information for unknown handlers.

The outlet further reported that it was concluded in the investigation that Yoo triggered the blast in his basement using three gasoline containers, one of which had a capacity of up to 20 gallons. According to a U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) official, Yoo likely ignited the gasoline with a gun, flare gun, matches, or a lighter.

"After a thorough and comprehensive investigation, our investigators determined the incident was an intentional act by the decedent," stated Loannis Douroupis, the resident agent in charge of ATF's Washington Field Office. He explained that Yoo had deliberately applied gasoline in the basement and ignited the vapors.

Yoo Caught Firing Flares on Cam

The report also revealed that Yoo died from blunt force trauma and burns. The footage released from the body camera and dash cam footage, shows the deceased firing flares from an upstairs window of his home in the 800 block of N. Burlington Street, near Ballston, at least 40 times on the afternoon and evening of December 4. An officer is heard shouting, "Arlington County police! Stop shooting the flares!" as a man's hand fires a flare gun out the window.

Despite repeated warnings from police and the subsequent shutdown of the duplex's natural gas supply, Yoo continued his actions, escalating to gunfire from inside the house. Police used an armored vehicle to breach the front door, encountering more gunshots from within. The video captures the moments before the explosion, showing an inflatable snowman outside Yoo's neighbors' home. At 8:24 p.m., the blast sent flames into the sky, collapsing the roof and causing the walls to bulge out, scattering bricks and glass.

It was also reported that authorities found at least three guns, two flare guns, ammunition, and flares inside Yoo's home.