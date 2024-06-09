India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How to Watch the T20 World Cup 2023 Match in India, Pakistan, US, UK and Canada

The Indian men's cricket team will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Group A match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday. India defeated Ireland to begin their campaign, while Pakistan lost to host USA in their opening game of the tournament.

Both India and Pakistan have won the T20 World Cup in the past. India famously defeated Pakistan in the final at Johannesburg to become the inaugural champions in 2007, while Pakistan won the cup in 2009. However, neither has claimed the trophy since. Pakistan reached the final at the last edition in 2022 but were ultimately defeated.

Clash of the Titans

India and Pakistan are entering their upcoming fixture with contrasting starts to their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaigns. India, led by captain Rohit Sharma, comfortably defeated Ireland by eight wickets in their opening Group A match in New York. At the same time, Babar Azam's Pakistan suffered a shocking loss in a Super Over against the USA in Dallas.

The outcome puts pressure on Pakistan to win Sunday's match, as a loss to their arch-rivals could jeopardize their chances of progressing to the Super 8 stage.

The challenging conditions of the Nassau County pitch might slightly favor Pakistani seamers. The pitch has shown significant lateral movement and uneven bounce, suggesting a potentially low-scoring match.

Interestingly, the India vs Pakistan cricket match could feature three of the top run-scorers in T20I history. Babar Azam currently leads with 4067 runs from 120 matches, closely followed by Virat Kohli (4038 runs in 118 matches) and Rohit Sharma (4026 runs in 152 matches).

Kohli has been the most successful batsman in T20 World Cup matches between India and Pakistan, scoring 308 runs in five innings against Pakistan in ICC competitions.

When and Where

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Sunday, June 09, 2024. The game will start at 8 PM IST, 3:30 PM BST and 10:30 AM EST.

How to Watch/Live stream

USA and Canada: TV channels: Willow TV/ Live stream: Willow TV, Cricbuzz

UK: TV channels: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action/ Live stream: SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

India: TV channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1/Live stream: Disney+ Hotstar app

Singapore: TV channels: Hub Sports 4, Hub Sports 5/ Live stream: StarHub

West Indies: TV channels: ESPN Caribbean/ Live stream: ESPN Play Caribbean app

Pakistan: TV channels: PTV Sports, PTV Home, PTV National, Ten Sports/ Live stream: Myco and Tamasha

New Zealand: TV channels: Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport 4/ Live stream: Sky Sport Now, Sky Go.