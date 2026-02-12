James Van Der Beek Dead: 'Dawson's Creek' Star Dies Aged 48 after Two-Year Colorectal Cancer Battle

'Dawson's Creek' star James Van Der Beek has died at the age of 48, following a two-year public battle with cancer. The actor's family shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday as they revealed that Van Der Beek was suffering from colorectal cancer.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend," the heartbreaking message read.

Gone too Soon

The actor, who was also a devoted father of six, had been privately fighting stage 3 cancer since August 2023. However, in November 2024, he explained in an interview that he chose to go public with his diagnosis only after discovering that a tabloid planned to publish the story, leaving him little choice but to share the news on his own terms.

"I've been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before," Van Der Beek added in a statement to the magazine at the time.

"I'm in a good place and feeling strong. It's been quite the initiation, and I'll tell you more when I'm ready."

Colorectal cancer—often called colon or rectal cancer depending on where it begins—has an overall five-year survival rate of about 64 percent, though outcomes can vary widely depending on how advanced the disease is, medical experts say.

After opening up about his diagnosis, Van Der Beek appeared at the red carpet premiere of Tubi's "Sidelined: The QB and Me," putting on a brave front despite his health battle.

Star in His Own Right

Not long after, he candidly revealed that the cost of cancer treatment had taken a financial toll on his family, prompting him to sell autographed "Varsity Blues" memorabilia to help cover his medical expenses.

Throughout his battle, Van Der Beek relied heavily on the support of his wife, Kimberly, and their six children—Olivia, 14, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 11, Emilia, 8, Gwendolyn, 6, and Jeremiah, 3.

On his 48th birthday in March, he spoke candidly about how illness had changed his role at home, admitting he could no longer be the supportive husband his wife needed or the hands-on father he wanted to be for his kids.

Months later, fans grew worried when he pulled out of a planned "Dawson's Creek" reunion, citing two stomach viruses while continuing cancer treatment. Still, he found a way to show up—surprising audiences by appearing virtually at the event despite his ongoing health struggles.

"I can't believe I'm not there," the TV star told attendees in New York City. "I can't believe I don't get to see my ... beautiful cast in person."

James shot to fame in the late 1990s playing Dawson Leery, the role that made him a household name on "Dawson's Creek", alongside co-stars Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps, and others.

He later built a wide-ranging career on the big and small screens, starring in films like "Varsity Blues" and "The Rules of Attraction," and appearing in more than 60 movies and television projects over the years.