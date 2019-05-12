Avengers: Endgame ending revealed how Chris Hemsworth's Thor has finally decided to join the Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians. As per recent reports, fans are going to watch Thor back in action in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 movie.

As of now, Guardians of the Galaxy characters were featured in two solo movies and then in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The third and the last part of the movie was all set to release in the early 2020 but after the firing of James Gunn over his decade-old controversial tweets, the production of this sci-fi movie went into hiatus. Now that Disney has accepted James Gunn's apology and hired him back, the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is most likely going to start in 2020 and will release in the summer of 2021.

As of now, very little details have been shared by the studio about the third Guardians movie. In the recently released Avengers: Endgame movie, we saw Thor joining Star-Lord and going into Benatar. Chris Pratt's Star-Lord is going to search for Gamora from the past and Thor is most likely going to help in him doing that.

Earlier this week, a new leak has made its way online and many are suggesting that this latest leak might hold some truth as the Twitter account, which has shared the leaks, also predicted some good theories when it came to previous MCU movies. As per the leaker, "Rocket's creator is the High Evolutionary, Drax is in for a big surprise when he discovers his daughter is alive. Rocket also gets a love interest in the form of Lylla. Nebula and Star-Lord will grow into closer friends."

In addition to this, Chris Hemsworth has signed additional movie deals with Marvel. His movies would be released as part of the Marvel Phase 4 slate. The acclaimed actor had signed with Marvel for five movies in 2010, then renegotiated in 2017 for Infinity War and Endgame, putting himself in the $15 million to $20 million range. He is also ready for the next phase of Marvel movies.

If these reports and leaks are true then it is most likely that we are going to see the God of Thunder back in action in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 movie.