James Crown: Billionaire Businessman Killed in Horror Car Crash at Colorado Racetrack While Celebrating His 70th Birthday

Billionaire businessman James 'Jim' Crown, who had vowed to make crime-riddled Chicago the safest city in the United States died in a tragic car crash at a Colorado race track on his 70th birthday. Crown was celebrating his birthday at the members-only Aspen Motorsports Park on Sunday when his vehicle hit an impact barrier.

Crown also served as a board member at both JPMorgan and General Dynamics. Chief Deputy Coroner Audra Keith mentioned that an autopsy is still pending to determine the official cause of death. However, it is clear that there were multiple injuries caused by blunt force trauma, and the manner of death is considered accidental.

Unfortunate Death

According to the local coroner, Crown tragically lost his life when his car collided with an impact barrier at Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek, according to the Colorado Sun.

"Mr. Crown was involved in a motor vehicle crash at the Woody Creek racetrack resulting in fatal injuries," said the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

"The official cause of death is pending autopsy although multiple blunt force trauma is evident," the Pitkin County Coroner's Office said in a news release. "The manner is an accident."

Crown, who was the CEO and president of his family's investment firm, Henry Crown and Company, inherited a substantial fortune of around $10.2 billion. Besides, he held the position of managing partner at Aspen Skiing Co. and divided his time between his main residence in Chicago and Colorado.

"The Crown family is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Jim Crown in an accident earlier today. The family requests that their privacy be respected at this difficult time," a spokesman for the family told the Aspen Times.

"Further details regarding plans for a memorial to remember Jim's remarkable life will be released at a later date."

Moreover, Crown served on the board of JPMorgan since the early 1990s, adding to his involvement in various business ventures.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Jim's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said in a statement. "Our thoughts are also with all of you who knew and loved Jim, as much as I did. He was an integral part of JPMorgan Chase and our lives, and his presence will be deeply missed."

Crown's father Lester Crown told the Chicago Sun Times that his son was driving a race car when it collided with a wall while navigating a curve.

"There never was a finer human being in every way. He was the leader of our family both intellectually and emotionally, and he looked out for everybody."

A Person Who Mattered to Society

Former President Barack Obama appointed Crown to the Intelligence Advisory Board of his administration in 2014, and Obama considered him a close friend. In a statement on Monday, Obama expressed his and his wife Michelle's deep sadness and grief over Crown's untimely passing.

"Jim was a pillar of Chicago, a prominent voice in the Jewish community, and a true civic leader who loved our city," the former president and first lady said in a joint statement. "...He cared deeply about Chicago and making it a place where everyone could thrive â€” no matter who they are or what part of town they call home."

Crown was actively engaged in civic affairs in both Chicago and Colorado. He held the position of Chair Emeritus at the Aspen Institute and served as a trustee for several esteemed institutions, including the Museum of Science and Industry, the Civic Committee, and the University of Chicago.

His involvement in these organizations highlighted his commitment to community development and education.

"He was so much more than the business or civic leader he will be remembered as â€” he was a dynamic and deeply devoted son, husband, father, brother, and friend," the Obamas said. "We are just so lucky to have known him."

Crown gained attention recently when he made headlines by pledging to utilize his national influence and collaborate with fellow business leaders to address the issue of crime in his hometown of Chicago. His commitment to taking action against crime demonstrated his dedication to making a positive impact on the community and addressing important social challenges.

Crown is survived by his wife, Paula, along with their four children, several grandchildren, and his parents.