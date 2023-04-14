Fact Check: Did Barack Obama's Half-Brother Claim Barack was Born in Kenya, Making Him an Illegitimate President?

Former US President Barack Obama hogged the limelight again recently on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Tiktok and Gettr. The news that did the rounds was that Obama's half-brother Malik Obama posted 3 pictures of a passport on Twitter that showed that Barack Obama was born in Nairobi, Kenya. This makes him an illegitimate President as he was not born in the United States of America, a mandatory requirement to participate in US Presidential election. The news has shocked Twitterati and other netizens around the world.

The Claim

"Malik Obama is dropping docs proving Barack Obama was born in Nairobi, Kenya and was thus a FAKE and ILLEGITIMATE President," one Twitter user wrote Wednesday in a tweet that was shared more than 6,000 times. The claim was the photos of the passport showed that it was issued to Obama and that his birthplace is Nairobi in Kenya.

The Fact

It is true that Malick Obama did post pictures of an old Passport but he never claimed that those were pictures of the passport of his half-brother Barack Obama. He confirmed in an e-mail to a media house that the passport in the pictures belongs to their father Barack Obama Sr. A father and son both had the same name, Barack Hussein Obama. The passport in the picture was issued in 1959, more than two years before Barack Hussein Obama II was born on August 4, 1961, in Honolulu, Hawaii, in the USA.

How it all Unfolded

On April 11 Malick Obama posted 3 pictures of a British passport #84764 issued in Nairobi Kenya on April 29, 1959. On April 12, 2023 talk show host Stew Peters again tweeted these pictures with the caption "Malik Obama is dropping docs proving Barack Obama was born in Nairobi, Kenya and was thus a FAKE and ILLEGITIMATE President" He did not quote tweet Malick Obama's tweet but credited him in the caption.

On the same day, one Twitter user again tweeted "Didn't Passports have photographs in 1959?" Malik Obama replied to this with a fourth color photo of pages two and three of the passport, which shows the photo of the bearer. The lower right corner of the bearer's photo has been embossed with a seal (illegible) and each page had been rubber stamped, "CANCELLED" with purple ink. And in place of the bearer's photo, it was Barack Obama Sr.'s Picture, which can be seen clearly.

The pictures on these pages prove that Stew Peter's claims about both Former US President Barack Obama and His half-brother Malick Obama are fake. The latter never claimed that Barack Obama was born in Kenya.

Who is Malick Obama?

Malik Roy Obama is a Kenyan and American businessman known for being the older half-brother of former US President Barack Obama. He is the eldest son of Barack Obama Sr.