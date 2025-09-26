James Comey: Former FBI Director Indicted on Charges of Lying to Congress and Obstructing Justice

Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on charges of lying and obstructing justice — a move that President Trump praised, saying it shows "justice in America" is finally being delivered nearly ten years after the Russiagate saga.

Comey, 64, becomes the highest-ranking former federal official to be charged in connection with the years-long FBI probe into alleged ties between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russian operatives. The Justice Department has charged Comey with one count of lying and one count of obstruction, according to court documents. A grand jury, however, decided not to move forward with a third charge — an additional false statements count.

The Fight Begins

If found guilty on both counts, Comey could face up to five years behind bars. He plans to surrender to authorities on Friday, CNN's Kaitlan Collins reported. The case is now in the hands of District Judge Michael Nachmanoff, a Biden appointee, who is scheduled to arraign Comey on October 9 at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia.

Comey has brought on former federal prosecutor Patrick Fitzgerald as his defense attorney in the case.

"JUSTICE IN AMERICA! One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI," President Trump said on Truth Social.

"Today he was indicted by a Grand Jury on two felony counts for various illegal and unlawful acts. He has been so bad for our Country, for so long, and is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our Nation. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The indictment came just days before the five-year statute of limitations would have run out on charges tied to Comey's September 30, 2020, testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"No one is above the law," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement on X. "Today's indictment reflects this Department of Justice's commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case."

"The charges as alleged in this case represent a breach of the public trust at an extraordinary level," added Lindsey Halligan, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

"The balance of power is a bedrock principal [sic] of our democracy, and it relies upon accountability and a forthright presentation of facts from executive leadership to congressional oversight. Any intent to avoid, evade, prevent, or obstruct compliance is a violation of professional responsibility and, most importantly, the law."

The Charges

The two-page indictment centers on Comey's testimony during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on September 30, 2020. In that session, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) pressed him on whether he had approved leaks to the press about the Trump investigation or the separate inquiry into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. Comey denied doing so — a statement now at the heart of the charges against him.

"On May 3rd, 2017, in this committee, Chairman [Chuck] Grassley asked you point blank, 'Have you ever been an anonymous source in news reports about matters relating to the Trump investigation or the Clinton investigation?' You responded under oath, 'Never,'" the line of questioning from Cruz began.

"He then asked you, 'Have you ever authorized someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports about the Trump investigation or the Clinton administration?' You responded again under oath, 'No.'"

Cruz then pointed out that Comey's testimony appeared to contradict with statements from former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Cruz noted that McCabe had "publicly and repeatedly" admitted to leaking details to the Wall Street Journal — and claimed that Comey not only knew about it but had personally signed off on it.

"Who's telling the truth?" Cruz asked.

To which Comey responded, "I can only speak to my testimony. I stand by the testimony you summarized that I gave in May of 2017."

"I'm not going to characterize Andy's testimony, but mine is the same today," he added, when pressed again by the Texas Republican.

The indictment states: "That statement was false, because, as JAMES B. COMEY JR. then and there knew, he in fact had authorized PERSON 3 to serve as an anonymous source in news reports regarding an FBI investigation concerning PERSON 1."

Prosecutors argue that by lying during his testimony, Comey tried to "corruptly influence, obstruct, and impede" the work of the Senate Judiciary Committee — leading to the obstruction of a congressional proceeding charge.

Comey has previously admitted that he leaked information to the press.