James Caan Dead: Godfather Star Passes Away At The Age Of 81

Legendary Hollywood actor James Caan passed away at the age of 81.Godfather actor passed away on Wednesday, his family announced on Thursday. The actor is best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather.

Matt DelPiano, Caan's manager, confirmed his death but didn't reveal the cause of his death.

DelPiano stated that Jimmy was one of the greatest and not only was he one of the best actors our business has ever seen, he was funny, loyal, caring and beloved.

"Our relationship was always friendship before business. I will miss him dearly and am proud to have worked with him all these years," he said.

A football player at Michigan State University and a practical joker on production sets, Caan was a grinning, handsome performer with an athlete's swagger and muscular build. He managed a long career despite drug problems, outbursts of temper and minor brushes with the law, according to TIME.

Oscar Nominee for the Godfather recovered from back surgery in 2020 and was seen using a walker last year at a California restaurant.

But in 2022 he was seen well and as he attended the 50th Anniversary Celebration of The Godfather in February and looked almost fine.

