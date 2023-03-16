Jacqueline Ma: San Diego Teacher of the Year Re-Arrested After Cops Find Sexual Abuse Victim's Photo in Wallet, Jewelry with his Initials and Love Letters

A National City teacher who was arrested last Tuesday for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a former student, was re-arrested after police found more evidence against her

Jacqueline Ma, a 34-year-old sixth-grade teacher, who was previously named teacher of the year, was arrested at Lincoln Acres Elementary on March 7 and charged with six felony counts of sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 14, including three counts of lewd and lascivious acts, and three counts of oral copulation, as previously reported.

Ma Grew Frustrated When Victim Didn't Text Back, Became Jealous When He Spoke to Other Girls

Ma was arrested again on Thursday, March 9, after police found additional evidence, which was presented Monday, March 13 in the Superior Court South County Division in Chula Vista.

Investigators found a picture of the 13-year-old victim's picture in her wallet, jewelry with his initials, love letters in her classroom and text exchanges that showed Ma became frustrated that the victim didn't message her back quick enough, prosecutors alleged.

Prosecutors also said Ma expressed jealousy when the victim was talking to other girls. Ma allegedly communicated with the student through a texting app, where she encouraged him to hide their messages.

Ma Sent Nude Photos of Herself, Forced Student to Do the Same

Ma would allegedly send illicit photographs of herself to the student and ask the victim to do the same. Prosecutors said that she would persistently tell him to "engage in sex acts" while he was at home.

"The victim expressed at times, not willingness to go along with some of the activities or uncomfortableness with the activities, but that did not stop the defendant from continuing to message," prosecutors said.

During a hearing on Monday, Deputy District Attorney Drew Hart called the defendant "obsessive, possessive, controlling and dangerous" while sharing details regarding photos and videos of the victim.

"This defendant maintained a relationship with this child for months, maybe even more than a year, when she began grooming him, giving him gifts, helping him with school, and praising him," he added.



Ma Hit with 15 Felony Charges, Including Lewd Acts with Child, Possession of Child Pornography

The teacher now faces up to 15 felony charges, including lewd acts with a child along with possession of child pornography. She is currently being held without bail at Las Colinas Detention Facility.

Ma pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her attorney, Mario Vela, cited a clean criminal record and argued for her to be released on bail. However, Judge Carlos Varela deemed Ma a flight risk and held her on a no-bail status.

Ma's defense attorneys called for a bail review, which is scheduled for March 16. Investigation into this case remains ongoing. If Ma is convicted of all 15 charges, she may face up to 29 years in state prison.