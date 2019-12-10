Some major fireworks are expected as newly crowned 'Queen of the Jungle' Jacqueline Jossa makes her way to face Chloe Ayling over the latter's claim of having a threesome with Jossa's husband Dan Osborne.

Jossa is all set to return to UK after winning the survival-reality show I'm A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here! She was received by Osborne as they re-united after the end of the series. The couple was caught on camera sharing a passionate kiss.

What did Chloe reveal?

Last week, during an interview with The Sun, 22-year-old Chloe revealed that she had a threesome with Osborne and US reality TV star Natalie Nunn in St Martin's Lane hotel room after a drunk night. Chloe's claims came soon after Jossa removed her wedding ring on the show following her co-contestant, Myles Stephenson, claims of Osborne cheating with Gabby Allen, whom he met on the sets of Love Island.

"I feel so sorry for Jacqueline. She deserves to know what Dan is. He's making a fool of her," said Chloe, before revealing the details of the incident.

"Dan cheated on Jacqueline with me and Natalie. We'd all had a lot to drink and a threesome happened. He had full sex with Natalie in front of me in the bathroom, and then kissed and performed a sex act on me." She further added that they were drunk and let loose while Dan did not care about what happened after everything got over.

Jossa seeks to clear Osborne's name from the controversy

A friend close to Jossa revealed that Jacqueline had spoken personally to every woman Dan has ever been linked to and Chloe will be no different.

"At the moment she's enjoying her moment out in Australia but when she's back home she wants to talk it through and put this latest chapter to bed. Jac doesn't play games - she's very straightforward and will just want to hear what Chloe has to say," said the friend.

Dan-Jossa volatile chemistry

It is not the first time that the couple has made headlines with their relationship. Last year, Dan was pictured with former 'Love Island' star, Gabby Allen, on a yacht in Spain. Following the appearance of those pictures in tabloids, Jossa broke up with Dan temporarily and threw him out of their family home. It was only after the birth of their second daughter, Mia, in June that Dan moved back in and the couple decided to give their marriage another chance.

The couple parted ways again after the news of Dan cheating with Alexandra Cane, another contestant on 'Love Island', came to light. Following Jossa's win, an emotional Dan posted on his Instagram: "My jungle Queen!! words can not describe how proud I am of this woman! She absolutely smashed it from day 1 and deserves this sooo much!! Well done baby."