Jacob Pratt: Google Employee Mysteriously Commits Suicide by Hanging Himself in His Manhattan Home

A Google employee who worked out of the search engine giant's New York offices was found dead of an apparent suicide, according to reports. Jacob Pratt, 33, allegedly committed suicide earlier this month, according to a New York Post report. Pratt was reportedly found dead on February 16.

A representative for the New York Police Department confirmed Pratt's death on Monday, saying that he 'appears to have hanged himself' in an apartment in Manhattan's trendy Chelsea area, close to Google's corporate headquarters. Not too many details are known about Pratt's death. Also, Google is yet to comment on Pratt's tragic death.

Tragic Death

Just before six o'clock on February 16 officers responded to a 911 call to a residence in Manhattan at the intersection of West 26th Street and 6th Avenue. When the paramedics arrived, Pratt was already dead. There were no indications of wrongdoing, according to investigators.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a 33-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive," the NYPD told The New York Post.

Pratt describes himself as a "partnership lead" at Google on his LinkedIn profile, but according to his obituary, he was actually an "accounting manager" at the organization for more than four years.

According to an obituary written by the Lansing State Journal, Pratt "unexpectedly passed away" on February 16 and lived in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

The obituary states that the 33-year-old was a graduate of Chicago's Northwestern University.

"His interests in advertising and technology led him to a dream job as an accounting manager at Google in Manhattan," the obituary read.

"Those who knew Jacob were often a part of spirited debates about all manner of things and a humor that was contagious."

Family Still in Shock

Jenna Pratt, Pratt's sister, set up a GoFundMe fundraising page so that others may donate to a good cause in her late brother's honor.

"He touched the lives of everyone he interacted with whether through his school, work, or personal journey," the Pratt family wrote.

The Pratts requested donations through GoFundMe for both the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Maka-A-Wish Michigan foundation.

"These two charities represent our son and brother and the heart he had for the people around him," the family wrote.

Pratt's mother, Shawn, shared a selfie photo with her son on Wednesday, Six days after Jacob passed away. Pratt worked in various tech-related positions after completing his studies at Northwestern and Lansing Community College.

His obituary states that his family will hold a memorial service for him on Tuesday at 11 a.m. local time at Riverview Church's REO Town Venue in Lansing.