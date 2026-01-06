Jacksonville Dance Company CEO Fired After He was Caught Engaging in Sexual Acts with 13-Year-Old Boy

The CEO of a Jacksonville dance company, who is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student for months, has been removed from his position as director and CEO, according to a spokesperson for the City of Jacksonville.

Victor Chrispin Jr., 31, was the CEO of the Yohannas Performing Arts Company, an organization with which Kids Hope Alliance has had a partnership for at least the last three years. Chrispin Jr. was removed from his CEO position with the Yohannas Performing Arts Company by the organization's board of directors.

Chrispin Jr. was Reported to the Cops After He was Caught Engaging in Sexual Acts with the Victim in His Car

According to his arrest report obtained by News4Jax, on Dec. 9, 2025, Deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a teen boy's home, who police identified as the victim.

The report states that earlier that day, the teen saw Chrispin walking a dog near the teen's apartment complex, and they began talking and went into Chrispin's car for privacy. Someone found the teen and Chrispin in a compromising position in the latter's car and filed a police report.

According to the arrest report, the teen admitted to the police that he was involved in a sexual relationship with his teacher, identified as Chrispin Jr., since October 14th 2025. The teen also said he told Chrispin he had "feelings" and "romantic interest" for him on Oct. 14, 2025.

Chrispin Jr. Would Sent Texts to a Female Who Would Then Send the Messages to the Teen Boy

The report states that Chrispin and the teen, talked through an application called "Locket Link." Chrispin sent messages to a female who would then send the messages to the teen boy. Officials said the teen and Chrispin had multiple sexual incidents in a bathroom, library, and Chrispin's car, including the encounter on Dec. 9.

Chrispin "denied all allegations of sexual abuse toward the victim and stated that he was only a mentor to the victim." He was first charged on New Year's Eve on the grounds of being an "authority figure [who] solicited or engaged in romantic relations with a student."

Chrispin is being held on a $250,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 22. Duval County Schools also confirmed Chrispin was employed by the school district from 2017 to 2019 at Bridge to Success Academy. He resigned from his position in 2019.