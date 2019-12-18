Rapper Ja Rule is releasing a new song that he claims is inspired by Fyre Festival. The song, cheekily called "FYRE," stands for "For Your Real Entertainment." The pun plays on the infamous Fyre Festival of April 2017, which Ja Rule co-organized. The event was an unmitigated disaster, with no performances, shelter, food, or plumbing provided to attendees. It was so bad that many likened it to a scene from the post-apocalyptic novel Lord of the Flies.

However, despite a massive lawsuit and public scorn, it appears that Ja Rule is ready to put Fyre Festival behind him. He spoke to The New York Post about his latest release.

"The record was made to be FUN," he explained. "I'm an ARTIST and artists write through their pain. It's therapeutic, it's what keeps us SANE."

In the song, he appears to make fun of the horrific failures of the event, such as a lack of drinking water and refund demands.

"The fest, the festival is on fire/ We don't need no water, make that motherf—ker hotter," he raps over the instrumental to Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick's 1986 track The Show.

"Hotter than the sun, but it wasn't that/ Show of hands if you got your money back?/ Just playing, I got sued for that/ 100 mil to be exact."

Ja Rule also appeared to use the song as a way to get his version of the story out, claiming in the first line that he was explain what went down straight "from the horse's mouth."

The song will not hit Spotify until the new year

When a fan asked Ja when the song would be available to stream in the comments, the rapper admitted that he was "still working on the album," before assuring him that "it's coming out dope." Ja then said that his new release date was aiming to be February 29, which he confessed was also his birthday.

The fallout from Fyre Festival is ongoing

Though Ja Rule is able to look back and laugh about his participation in the doomed event, others are not. In June 2017, chief organizer of the event Billy McFarland was arrested on wire fraud and sentenced to six years in prison, and is currently incarcerated. In addition, both Ja Rule and McFarland have been sued for $100 million in a class action lawsuit on behalf of the Fyre Festival attendees.

Moreover, several models associated with the event were sued as well. Some of the most famous who faced lawsuits included Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner, who recently trolled her sister in a hilarious video.