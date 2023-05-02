Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewster: Bodies of Two Missing Teen Girls Found Alongside Five Others Including Suspected Murderer Who Was Sex Offender

Police have found the bodies of seven people in Oklahoma in search of two teenage girls who went missing this weekend, the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said on Monday. Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewster, 16, were found dead inside a house in Henryetta, Oklahoma, on Monday alongside the body of Jesse McFadden.

According to News On 6, the Okmulgee County Sheriff is yet to positively identify the other four bodies. Police also said that McFadden, 39, is a registered sex offender who spent 16 years in prison for rape and was scheduled for trial Monday on charges of soliciting child porn.

Tragic End to Search

The bodies were found by authorities on a property close to Henryetta, which has a population of 6,000 and is located around 145 kilometers (90 miles) east of Oklahoma City, where the sex offender Jesse McFadden lived.

Cops have been searching for Webster and Brewster after authorities issued an Amber alert earlier on Monday.

Officials said Webster and Brewster's bodies were found, while McFadden and his family were probably among the others, according to Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice.

He said that McFadden and the missing children were no longer being sought after, but said that none of the victims had yet been formally identified by the county medical examiner.

"We believe to have found everything that we were seeking this morning," Sheriff Rice said.

The sheriff said he was unable to comment further on the seven deaths but added that a homicide investigation was underway.

Brittany's father told KOTV in Tulsa that one of the bodies discovered was his daughter.

"Brittany was an outgoing person. She was actually selected to be Miss Henryetta ... coming up in July for this Miss National Miss pageant in Tulsa. And now she ain't gonna make it because she's dead. She's gone," Nathan Brewer said.

According to the authorities, the girls were last seen with McFadden.

Webster's father said, his daughter has previously spent the weekend with McFadden and his family without any problems.

According to reports, the girls were supposed to go swimming with Tiffany McFadden's stepdaughter before they vanished.

Who Is McFadden?

McFadden has a criminal history and was found guilty of rape and larceny in Pittsburg County in 2004. He is also listed as a sex offender. The outcome of McFadden's trial on Monday would have determined whether or not he was guilty of sexting an underage girl while he was imprisoned in 2017, according to the network.

Although police didn't identify the victims, according to local media, the bodies are those of Holly McFadden, the sex offender's wife, her two sons, and Tiffany, according to investigators.

According to a post by Webster's grandmother, the two girls were scheduled to be back at their houses by 5 o'clock on Sunday, but they never returned.

"Asking for prayers right now!! My daughter called me at 11 pm last night letting me know my Granddaughter Ivy Webster (Cheney) has been missing," Shannon Boykin wrote after the girls went missing.

The 14-year-old's grandma posted pictures of her and pleaded with anyone with information to contact authorities.

Webster and Brewster's phones were going to voicemail, according to Boykin.

Fears increased when it was revealed that McFadden was due to appear in court on a child porn-related allegation Monday morning.

Webster's mother told Erin Christy of KJRH that the tracking service for her daughter had been switched off sometime on Sunday.

"She was unaware of McFadden's criminal history. She says it is extremely unlike her to not respond to text messages or calls," Christy wrote about her talk with Ivy's mom.