Arrayah Barrett: NFL Star Shaq Barrett's Daughter Tragically Drowns in Their Swimming Pool Days after Celebrating Her 2nd Birthday

The two-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaq Barrett has died after drowning in a swimming pool at home, Tampa police said. Arrayah Barrett was at her home on Sunday morning when he suddenly fell into the pool and drowned. The team issued a statement on Sunday evening sharing the tragic news of the child's death.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were called to a report of a child who had fallen into a pool around 9.30 am on Sunday in Tampa's Beach Park area, Florida. Arrayah was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead a short time after arrival.

Tragic Death

According to a The Tampa Bay Times report, Aariyah had just celebrated her 2nd birthday. Multiple attempts were made to save her life but doctors were unsuccessful. "Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,' the Bucs statement read.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time.

"While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

According to a Tampa Police Department statement, the death is being investigated by police but is thought to have been an unfortunate accident. As of now, no foul play is suspected behind Aariyah's death.

Arrayah was the youngest of the four children Barrett, 30, who has been playing with the Bucs since 2019, has with his wife Jordanna.

Family Shattered

Barrett's family hasn't yet released any statement following the death of Aariyah. The devasted family has asked for privacy right now. Shaquil's latest post on his Instagram was on April 19, celebrating Arrayah's second birthday.

"Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute," Shaquil posted. "You made our family complete. I love you baby girl."

Barrett and Jordanna married in February 2012 after meeting in high school and have three children together: Shaquil Jr., Braylon, and Aaliyah.

Barrett suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in his left leg during the Buccaneers' Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

He concluded the 2022 season with 31 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble in eight games.

Barrett, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has played in 115 career games (69 starts) for the Buccaneers and Denver Broncos, totaling 348 tackles, 54.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries.

On Sunday, the Broncos sent their former player their best wishes. He played with Denver's team from 2014 until 2018.

Russell Wilson, the quarterback for the Denver Broncos, tweeted: "Heartbreaking. Shaq, I'm praying for you and your family."