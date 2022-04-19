IVE Member Wonyoung Struggles to Hold Back Tears During Video Call Fansign; Find Out Why

IVE member Wonyoung is known to be a bubbly person among her fans because she always shows her mature side to people. When her teammates cried during the last performance of IZ*ONE, she boldly delivered her speech.

But the young idol could not hold back her tears while interacting with a fan online during the video call fansign. Tears rolled out of her eyes, and she kept wiping them as she listened to the caller. The video interaction went viral online with the details of the chat.

The caller, who could not speak Korean well, told Wonyoung that she helped the person relieve stress. The fan said she has been going through several challenges and the IVE member helped her move forward. On the days when she is not happy, her mood changes after watching the idol's performances and seeing her photos, the caller said.

The fan then said she gained strength by watching the videos and photos of Wonyoung. The words made the idol emotional, and she struggled to hold back her tears. The caller further said the IVE member is a source of happiness, and she hopes to see her happy. Wonyoung started shedding tears hearing it.

Watch the Video Conversation:

Here is What the Caller Told Wonyoung

I've been very stressed these few months, and my mood hasn't been good. So I'm so thankful for Wonyoung because I enjoy seeing your performances and photos. I had been looking forward to every day because I would've been able to meet you in just a few days. Thanks to you, I can forget about my things briefly. I can't speak Korean well. Every time, I have to write things down in advance using notes. My pronunciation is sometimes inaccurate, so you probably can't understand what I say well. But there's no way for me to explain myself, and also that's why sometimes I am unable to react to what Wonyoung says. After every video call, I will translate it once again. When I watch the video call again after it ends, I'm happy. Just as I've said, although my life isn't very enjoyable recently, I get to look forward to things thinking that I can meet Wonyoung, and I'm happy right now. So Wonyoung, thank you so much. I'm so happy to be your fan.

Fans'Reactions

This is crazy, I have never seen wonyoung cry before. So, to see her cry like this really makes me sad myself she's truly one of the strongest people I know and im really happy that u got to convey this message because the message u sent her was the same thing many of us are feeling.

Since Izone it's hard to see she cry like this..she is always strong and her unnies also say she never act like maknae..after this please don't push yourself so hard..it's ok to cry it's ok to be weak bcs you are also human who have limit to do something..always remember we are here for you

I'm not Wonyoung fan, but I'm crying right now, her eyes tells everything that she's very genuine