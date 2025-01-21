Ivanka Trump's Stunning Custom Oscar de la Renta Gown Sparks Liberal Meltdown and Calls to Boycott Designer

Ivanka Trump and incoming Second Lady Usha Vance have sparked calls from some liberal circles to boycott Oscar de la Renta, the fashion label behind the dresses both prominent GOP figures wore to pre-inauguration events over the weekend.

On Sunday, Ivanka Trump donned a custom Oscar de la Renta gown during pre-inaugural celebrations at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. However, the controversy escalated soon after Oscar de la Renta's official Instagram account posted two photos of the 43-year-old wearing an "off-shoulder empire waist gown adorned with crystal and pearl floral embroidery, paired with a silver stole." Many followers flooded the comments, pleading with the brand to "please stop."

Ivanka's Gown Raises Eyebrows

At one point, cameras captured the president-elect's daughter hugging Lauren Sanchez, fiancée of Jeff Bezos. Meanwhile, Usha Vance, wife of Vice President-elect JD Vance, attended the same event on Sunday.

Her custom Oscar de la Renta gown, which she had previously worn to Saturday's Vice President's dinner, also drew criticism from liberal circles.

A photo of Usha in the black velvet dress, featuring asymmetric floral details and a sweetheart neckline, sparked enough outrage for someone on X to call for a boycott of the Oscar de la Renta brand.

One person wrote, "Oh ok so we're done with odlr," abbreviating the designer's name. Another commentator wrote, "boot licking is never in season."

A third person wrote, "Just like it happened during the rise of Nazis, the big brands once again support the evil in the name of higher profits."

Several social media users threatened to unfollow the brand, with one sarcastically remarking, "Fascism — but make it Fashion."

However, others admired the "flawless" outfit, including Sánchez, who described it as "beyond magic."

Ivanka Steals the Show

Earlier on Sunday, Ivanka Trump appeared alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children — Arabella (13), Joseph (11), and Theodore (8) — at a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery to honor veterans.

For the occasion, she donned another Oscar de la Renta look, featuring a camel cashmere coat adorned with orchid appliqués, a matching dress, and coordinating boots.

The fashion label has a long history of designing gowns for prominent figures, including former First Ladies Hillary Clinton and Jacqueline Kennedy.

President-elect Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office on Monday inside the United States Capitol rotunda in Washington, DC, two months after his election victory.

While Ivanka Trump served as a senior adviser during her father's first term in the White House from 2017 to 2021, she has since distanced herself from politics. She recently shared the reasoning behind her decision on the "Skinny Confidential" podcast.

"I know the cost, and it's a price that I'm not willing to make my kids bear," the first daughter told listeners last week.