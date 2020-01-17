A moment on the American reality television series Project Runway has gone viral. In the clip, when judges criticize a contestant's design and say they aren't sure if Karlie Kloss would wear it, he asks, "Not even to a dinner with the Kushners?" Supermodel and the host of Project Runway, Kloss is married to Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner. Kloss talked about her political preferences on the late-night talk show 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'.

Kloss stated she voted against Donald Trump in 2016

Kloss said she voted against Donald Trump in 2016 and will do so again in 2020. The challenge during the episode was to create a look for Kloss to wear to an event for the Council of Fashion Designers of America in Paris.

While other contestants gasped at the comment, Karlie looked less amused and told the designer to save it for the challenge. When asked by Andy Cohen whether she was on the same page politically as the family, Kloss replied, "I'm sure I'm not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics".

"I voted as a Democrat in 2016, and I plan to do the same thing in 2020," she added.

Joshua Kushner is also reportedly a lifelong Democrat

Not only Kloss but her husband Joshua Kushner is also reportedly a lifelong Democrat, who did not support Trump in the 2016 elections. His elder brother Jared is a senior presidential adviser and so is his wife and the president's daughter Ivanka Trump.

In an interview with British Vogue, Kloss talked about difficulties in being opposed to the family's political preference. "It's been hard," she said. "But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life."