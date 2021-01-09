Trump supporter Ashley Babbitt, who was shot dead by on-duty officers after storming the Capitol building on Wednesday night, was once accused of harassing and chasing her husband's ex with her SUV, according to reports. Babbitt, 35, was accused of lying in wait for her then-boyfriend's ex Celeste Norris, 39, chasing her down a highway in her SUV and deliberately rear-ending her three times in an apparent fit of jealousy, according to court papers cited by the Daily Mail.

She allegedly was so angry and jealous of Norris that she decided to harm her in person. Babbitt was among the hundreds of rioters who overpowered the police and stormed into the Capitol on Wednesday before being shot dead through a broken window.

Past History

According to court papers obtained by the Daily Mail, Babbitt repeatedly rammed Norris' car from behind with her SUV on a Maryland highway in July 2016. "She was waving erratically, and beeping the horn and appeared to be very angry," Norris wrote in an affidavit about the incident. "I was fearful she would attempt to physically harm me."

Babbitt allegedly was jealous of Norris and wanted to bodily harm her. She eventually beat the rap, allegedly followed her from a shopping center in the city of Prince Frederick, Md., to an intersection before slamming into Norris' car.

After the crash, Norris called 911 as Babbitt allegedly got down from her SUV and started "verbally threatening" her, according to the affidavit. Norris in her affidavit also mentions that Babbitt was in no mood to listen and started threatening her by asking her to get down from her vehicle.

Making False Complaints?

Norris, a construction inspector for Maryland State Highway Administration, filed a second petition for a peace order against Babbitt in February 2017, claiming the veteran 113th Security Forces Squadron officer had been filing false police reports against her, lying under oath in court, and harassing her with midnight phone calls. The restraining orders were upheld.

Following the incident, Babbitt was charged with reckless endangerment, malicious property damage and dangerous driving. However, she was not found guilty of other charges.

Besides telling a disturbing story of stalking and violence, Norris' affidavit also reveals that Babbitt was dating her future husband and former marine Aaron Babbitt for over two years before her then-husband, Air Force Staff Sergeant Tim McEntee, filed for divorce from her.

"She has filed malicious and false reports as well as continued false accusations against me of which their lack of authenticity has been verified, proven to have no merit, and her testimony in court has proven to be malicious, contradicting, and harassing," Norris wrote.

While Babbitt is being hailed as a martyr by many in the Wednesday night Capitol riots, her past now raises quite a few questions about her actually nature and mental state.

A 2014 journal for Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, east of Washington DC, shows Babbitt joined the Air Force in 2006 and had been deployed eight times. She reportedly left her service in 2017 and moved from Maryland to San Diego the same year.

According to court records, Babbitt's first husband Timothy McEntee, who she met while stationed at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, filed for divorce in August 2018. However, Norris' affidavit reveals that Ashli Babbitt had already been dating her ex Aaron Babbitt in 2016.