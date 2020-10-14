Ivanka Trump wished Tiffany Trump on her 27th birthday on Tuesday by tagging a wrong Twitter account. Twitter users were quick to notice the gaffe and mocked Ivanka for tagging the wrong Twitter account of her sister.

"Happy birthday @tiffanytrump!," Ivanka tweeted, along with an old photo of her holding a young Tiffany in her arms. "Hope this year marks your best turn yet around the sun! Love you so much!"

While Tiffany's correct Twitter handle is @TiffanyATrump, Ivanka tagged a bot account that had no profile picture or tweets. The account, which was set up in 2010, had nearly 700 followers but did not follow any other Twitter users. However, Tiffany retweeted Ivanka's post despite the apparent mistake.

Ivanka faced heat from netizens who questioned whether she knew her younger sister's Twitter account or did she even follow her on the micro-blogging site. Other users simply mocked her.

"You tagged someone's completely different twitter account, thats so fetch," one Twitter user wrote.

"I reckon your birthday wishes don't mean as much when you can't even tag the right account," wrote another user.

One user asked: "Guess @IvankaTrump doesn't know the twitter handle of the step sister she 'loves so much'? It's @TiffanyATrump....you're welcome!"

Tiffany is President Donald Trump's only child with his second wife Marla Maples. She celebrated her birthday by celebrating it with her boyfriend in Miami.

Ivanka appeared to be the only sibling who wished her for her birthday on social media as her other half-siblings Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump — from Trump's first wife Ivana — did not post any message. President Trump, who is known for staying active on Twitter, also did not post a message wishing his daughter on her birthday.

However, her mother Marla Maples wished Tiffany on Instagram by posting a throwback photo. "Loved so deeply... Loved so completely... that's what you are my beautiful birthday girl," Maples captioned the photo.