Ivanka Trump posted a photo of President Donald Trump at Mount Rushmore on Monday but Twitter users were not having any of it.

Trump's oldest daughter and adviser shared an image of daddy dearest grinning below the famous landmark. The photo is taken from an angle that makes the outgoing president's portrait appear alongside the famous carved busts of former U.S. presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

"Amazing photo of @realDonaldTrump during his visit to Mount Rushmore on July 3, 2020," she captioned the post. However, several Twitter users did not seem to agree with the First Daughter.

"Ivanka's narcissism is as toxic as her father's," wrote one user. "Donald Trump is a one-term impeached present who twice lost the popular vote & who is responsible for >275,000 Americans dying in 10 months from a pandemic. He is literally the LAST president whose image belongs on Mount Rushmore."

"Your father's legacy will be that of a failed president," commented another.

"His face will NEVER be added to Mount Rushmore. The Narcissism in Trump's family is extraordinary," tweeted yet another. Meanwhile, other users shared memes on what they believed would be an appropriate representation of Trump's legacy.

Here are some of the other reactions:

Trump Considered Putting His Face on Mt. Rushmore

Trump did actually enquire about having his face carved into the iconic memorial last year. According to the New York Times, the White House reached out to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem about the process of adding additional presidents to Mount Rushmore.

The Times also cited a 2018 interview in which Noem said Trump had told her it was his dream to have his face etched into the famous landmark during their first meeting at the Oval office.

Moments later, Trump posted a tweet denying the New York Times report as "fake news" but did say it was a "good idea" to immortalize himself in stone because of his accomplishments.

"This is Fake News by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN. Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me," Trump wrote before tweeting out a photo that made him look as though he was the fifth presidential bust on the iconic monument.