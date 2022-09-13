Ivan Pechorin: Russia's Top Energy Executive Close To Putin Dies In Mystery Plunge After Falling From Boat

Another top official in the Russian Federation has mysteriously died. Ivan Pechorin fell off the side of a boat in waters close to Russky Island. He was Russian President Vladimir Putin's point man for developing Arctic resources.

His body could only be found after a search of more than 24 hours. Recently, Pechorin attended a key conference that was hosted by Putin. Officially, he held the position of managing director of the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation.

Pechorin Was Managing Director in Far East and Arctic Development Corporation

The corporation state that Ivan's death is an irreparable loss for friends and colleagues, a great loss for the corporation. "On September 12, 2022, it became known about the tragic death of our colleague, Ivan Pechorin, Managing Director for the Aviation Industry of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends."

Arctic Is A Key Source Of Oil, Gas For Russia

Development of the Arctic - a rich source of oil and gas for Russia - is seen as essential amid sanctions and unprecedented economic problems facing Putin's economy due to his war in Ukraine, according to The Sun.

Pechorin also had responsibility for the air industry across the vast east of Russia, a sector under strain from Western economic curbs, according to the report.

Pechorin Recently Attended A Session of Eastern Economic Forum

The Eastern Economic Forum, which was led by Putin, was addressed by Pechorin. The session was aimed at tackling the sanctions. The session was titled 'Everyone has their Own Route: The Logistics of a Changed World'.

Russia's Top Officials Linked To Energy Sector Died In Recent Months

In recent months, officials linked to Arctic Development Corporation have mysteriously died.

Igor Nosov, Corporation's CEO, mysteriously died from a stroke in February. Multiple top officials who were close to the Kremlin and linked to the Russia's energy sector died mysteriously since Ukraine invasion began.

On February 25, senior Gazprom financial and security official Alexander Tyulakov mysteriously died. Three weeks earlier, the head of transport at Gazprom Invest Leonid Shulman, 60, was found dead in his bathroom. His body had multiple wounds and was lying in a pool of blood on his bathroom floor.

Sergey Protosenya, the former CEO of Novatek, was found hanged outside his Spanish villa and his wife and daughter were hacked to death inside the property in February. Officials found the axe in his villa and believed that the businessman could have killed his wife and daughter and later hanged himself.

Read more