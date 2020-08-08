Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji and Oh Jung Se starrer It's Okay To Not Be Okay drama will be on air with the last two episodes this week. The main characters have come face to face with their fears and the person who caused the fear. Will they overcome the hurdle or be crushed by it is the main crux of the drama that is nearing its end.

The latest images from the drama released by tvN show Kim Soo Hyun taking psychiatric consultation from the hospital director Oh Ji Wang. So far it looked like Kim Soo Hyun (playing Moon Gang Tae) was the one taking care of his autistic brother Oh Jung Se (Moon Sang Tae) and his love interest Seo ye Ji (Ko Mun Yeong) who has anti-social disorder. But the penultimate episode to be aired on August 8 is all set to show that all is not well with Kim Soo Hyun.

One needs to watch the episode to know if past experiences are worrying him or the problems he is facing in the present made him choose the psychiatric consultation. Is Kim Soo Hyun trying to reveal another mystery?

Revealing The Other Side of The Story

The drama had many instances where the other side of the story was communicated through the characters. Be it the story of Cinderella or the Boy Who Cried Wolf, the interpretations were completely different from what is being told in the mainstream.

Instead of victimizing Cinderella, protagonist Seo Ye Ji interpreted it as the failure on the part of Cinderella's father for leaving her alone and making her miserable. Moreover, according to Seo Ye Ji, Cinderella does not need the prince to save herself but all that she needs is to have faith in herself and work toward not being miserable.

So far the Boy Who Cried Wolf was interpreted as a story with a moral that you cannot fool someone all the time. But according to Seo Ye Ji, the boy in the mountain was crying wolf as he was alone and lonely. He thought that was the only way to get people to his side of the world.

Is it really okay to not be okay?

In the same way, Kim Soo Hyun looked strong and looked after those in the need, but in reality he might be keeping all his frustrations inside. Thus the drama might be trying to put across the message that even people who look perfectly fine might be in need of care and healing.

It's Okay To Not Be Okay is not a drama where two perfect people meet each other and lead a perfect life, nor about a perfect person helping the other to be perfect. Instead it is about two people with differences and imperfections understanding each other and making each other happy while being on each other's side while overcoming the hurdles. So, It's really Okay To Not Be Okay.

Episode 15 of the drama will be aired on August 8 on tvN at 10 p.m. KST. The finale will be aired on August 9 on tvN at 10 p.m. KST. The two episodes will also be available on Netflix.