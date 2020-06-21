Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji-starrer It's Okay to Not Be Okay opened to an impressive rating and surpassed Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung-starrer Backstreet Rookie on its premiere. As on June 20, It's Okay to Not Be Okay fared No 1 across all cable channels.

It's Okay to Not be Okay achieved the nationwide rating of 6.1 percent and a peak of 6.93 percent for its opening episode. Backstreet Rookie had got 6.3 percent for its opening episode aired on June 19 and saw a slight rise in viewership for its second episode (6.8 percent). However Ji Chang Wook series fared well in Seoul where it got 7.3 percent viewership against 7 percent of It's Okay to Not Be Okay.

Kim Soo Hyun Drama Popular Among Female Audience

Across all channels including public broadcast networks, It's Okay to Not Be Okay was No 1 among the viewers between the age of 20 and 49 with 5.1 percent peak time viewership. It scored a peak of 10.6 percent viewership among the female audience.

The first episode of It's Okay to Not be Okay introduced the characters of Kim Soo Hyun who plays Mon Kang Tae and Seo ye Ji who plays Ko Moon Young. The introduction shows their dark, traumatic past. Moon Young, who is an author of children's stories with twisted tales, finds solace in Kang Tae, who is known to heal wounds.

The story already has created a sense of suspense with Moon Young showing her evil side and Kang Tae's options limited due to his brother's condition. Does Moon Young have any connection to Kang tae's brother having nightmares? Will this affect Moon Young and Kang Tae's relationship? These questions will probably be answered in the second episode that is set to air on Sunday, June 21.

Backstreet Rookie Holds Ground

Jo Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung-starrer Backstreet Rookie has also become successful in increasing its viewership slightly with its second episode, despite the news of controversies surrounding the drama. After the first episode was aired on Friday, there were complaints that some scenes were not suitable for watching with the family. As the drama was said to be a family-oriented sweet romantic series, some scenes showing pornographic images were objected by some netizens.

However, audiences also expressed their opinion that a drama's fate shouldn't be decided by watching just one episode. Thus it looks like Ji Chang Wook's drama is all set to win over the audience. The next two episodes will be aired on SBS on June 26 and 27.

Backstreet Rookie is airing on SBS in the 10 p.m. time slot after Lee Min Ho Kim Go Eun starrer The King: Eternal Monarch completed the first series on June 12.