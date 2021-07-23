It's Official! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are a Couple, Confirms Close Friend Leah Remini

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have caught the fans' attention with their romantic chemistry all over again after several years. While fans have been speculating the duo is back together, it is now official that two celebrities are in a relationship.

Unlike many other celebrities, Lopez and Affleck chose to inform the world about their romance through their close friend Leah Remini instead of dropping hints on their own social media accounts. Remini announced that Ben Affleck and Lopez are now a couple again via Instagram.

It has been a few months since Lopez and Affleck started enjoying each other's company and keeping their secretive romance away from the public. However, the paparazzi did their best to snap them together on several occasions. But the newly reunited lovebirds are no more shy to hide their romantic affair leaving social media fans to gossip over the recent development.

A black and white photo of Affleck and Lopez shows them hugging each other as they decided to give a second shot at keeping their relationship going this time. The photo comes a day after sources close to the celebrities told media that both of them are the "loves of each others' lives."

Lopez's close friend Remini shared pictures of the new couple, who are together called 'Bennifer' among a series of other beautiful pictures on her Instagram handle. She posted the slideshow from her birthday party to express gratitude to all those who made her special day even more memorable.

The sweet photo of Lopez and Affleck has taken the internet by storm as it sees the once-engaged couple hugging tight and cuddling. The picture shows Lopez gazing at the camera fiercely as if she wants to declare 'Ben Affleck is mine.' Lopez has her right hand placed on the Armageddon actor's chest while he wrapped his right arm tightly around the singer and the birthday girl, Remini.

Reportedly, sources have revealed that although the couple is fully committed to each other, they are not in a rush to tie the knot. "They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot. They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary," an insider told media.

"They want to do everything they can to make this work. They are madly in love." the source further expressed adding that Affleck, who has been to rehab for alcoholism, thinks Lopez is a good influence on him being a non-alcoholic health freak.