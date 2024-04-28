'It's not over until it's over!' - Queen Of Tears Casts Share Their Final Thoughts 

Queen Of Tears is only a couple of hours away from the finale. Episode 16 will air on tvN on Sunday (April 28) at 9:10 pm KST. The cast members shared their thoughts about the romantic comedy-drama before its final broadcast. According to Kim Ji Won, It's not over until it's over!

After watching the shocking cliffhanger of episode 15, the followers of this romantic comedy-drama are curious to know what lies ahead for Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae. They eagerly wait to watch the happy ending for their favorite onscreen couple. Will they get their happy ending?

"As we spent a long time filming [the drama], I eagerly waited for it while feeling both nervous and excited, and I feel sad at the thought that it's ending already. I enjoyed watching the drama as one of its viewers, and thank you so much for loving and enjoying our drama. It's not over until it's over! I hope you'll stick with Queen of Tears until the very end," cast member Kim Ji Won teased.

Will Hong Hae In Reunite with Baek Hyun Woo?

The penultimate episode featured a painful separation of the onscreen couple. When Hyun Woo met with a tragic car accident caused by Yoon Eun Sung, Hae In was kidnapped by the villain. The biggest question revolving around the viewers' mind is whether Hae In will reunite with Hyun Woo.

"Thank you for giving Queen of Tears so much love. I was happy because of you. Please look forward to seeing how far Hyun Woo will go for Hae In in Episode 16, and please stay with us until the end," actor Kim Soo Hyun commented.

Queen Of Tears cast members Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Lee Joo Bin shared their final thoughts.