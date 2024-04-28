Queen Of Tears Episode 15 Recap, Review, Reactions 

Queen Of Tears episode 15 aired on tvN on Saturday (April 27) at 9:10 pm KST. It featured the depth of love between Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In. The chapter followed Yoon Eun Sung as he schemed against the onscreen couple. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The truth gradually unfolded for Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In in Queen Of Tears episode 15. The chapter begins by featuring the chemistry between Hae In and Eun Sung. Although Eun Sung did his best to impress Hae In, she felt uncomfortable around him. Hae In kept thinking about her ex-husband, Hyun Woo. She became curious to know about him. Even after returning to Korea, Hae In tried to recollect her past with Hyun Woo.

A Miracle

Eun Sung knew Hyun Woo would pose a threat to him. So, he tried destroying Hae In's diary, which had all the memories she made with her ex-husband. Since luck was on her side, the diary was safely returned to its owner. Eun Sung threw the diary in a dustbin and tried to burn it with garbage. Suddenly, it started raining, and the fire went home. The rain was followed by a snowfall, which kept the diary safe.

A garbage collector found the diary and handed it to the hospital people. A nurse remembered a call from Hyun Woo asking for his lost diary. The hospital people send the diary back to Korea. Hae In received the diary and read it when she got time. It made her realize the mistakes she made after the surgery. She went out in a rush to meet her lover.

Hae In saw Hyun Woo standing on the other side of the road. They desperately waited to meet each other when the signal for pedestrians turned on. But the female lead unexpectedly disappeared. Hyun Woo ran out in search of her and got into a car accident. Eun Sung was secretly tracking Hae In. When Eun Sung received an alert about her moments, he followed her and tried to kill Hyun Woo.

The Queen family received a warning from the secret investigation team about the upcoming danger. They were asked to be alert. Will they succeed in reuniting the onscreen couple? Watch Queen Of Tears episode 16 to know what lies ahead for Hyun Woo and Hae In.

Reviews and Reactions

That writer has lost her mind. This is not a thriller. It is a romcom. If taking away Hae In's memories was not enough. The moment she started developing feelings for Hyun Woo again you run him over with a car. Where is the romance in this drama?

This was the perfect episode for drunk Hyun Woo trying to woo Hae In with his cuteness. They have built up to it since episode 1 and didn't use it at all. This is the only episode it would have worked.

Can someone tell Park Ji Eun to not flatter herself if ever QOT surpasses CLOY? Soo Hyun and Ji Won carried this show and its ratings. If not for these two and their acting, no one would even bother to tune in to this show.

Park Ji Eun likes to see Kim Soo Hyun Hyun suffer because she got hit by a car twice in her dramas. After Do Min joined the role that she wrote now she wanted to torture his main lead character again with Baek Hyun Woo.

This drama is ruined. How can they end the episodes like this when BaekHong is finally having their reunion?