It's A Boy: TODAY Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is Pregnant For the Third Time

Dylan Dreyer, the popular TODAY meteorologist, is expecting her third child with husband Brian Fichera. Dreyer officially announced the good news on 'TODAY' on Tuesday morning. The mother-of-two shared an adorable video of where she features with her eldest son to make the surprising announcement. In the video, Dreyer flaunted her baby bump wearing a shirt emblazoned with the word "mama" while her son Calvin, 4, yelled, "I am having a baby."

Dreyer's third child will join her sons Oliver George, 16 months, and Calvin Bradley, 4. During the show's third hour Dylan Dreyer revealed the sex of her baby to her co-anchors and said "It's a boy" admitting to the fact that she and her husband Fichera are running out of names for their baby boy. "Can't have a girl if we tried. We tried. We're done, this is it. ... We're out of names!" the mom-to-be said.

Dreyer's co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie and admitted they had been speculating on Dreyer's pregnancy status. Dreyer revealed that her third child is due in November and she is having more nausea with this pregnancy than she had during her previous ones.

Dreyer said that she and her husband Fichera enjoy having kids. "Calvin and Ollie, they're so much fun. And we're like, 'Let's try for a third.' And it wasn't happening so, we said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!" said the American meteorologist adding that her son Calvin is excited to become a big brother again.

In 2019, Dreyer opened up about her fertility struggles when she was pregnant with her second child Ollie. She even underwent surgery to remove scar tissue from the Cesarean section she had from Calvin's birth. She believes that surgery helped her get pregnant again, according to reports in People.

Dylan Dreyer Fertility Treatment

Dreyer revealed that she got a huge surprise just at the time when she and her husband Fichera, were ready for vitro fertilization. "I was just waiting for the phone call from Dr. Reichman, to tell me how much of each drug to use," Dreyer said as she recalled her ovarian stimulation procedure.

But instead, the doctor gave her the surprise news that she was already pregnant and she doesn't need to start IVF. "We were in complete shock. We couldn't believe it!" said Dreyer.

Meanwhile, Dreyer's husband Fichera joked that their third child is the result of watching 'Bridgerton' during COVID lockdown.