An 18-year-old Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College student, who used a foldable knife to stab another schoolmate in February pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon on Tuesday, October 8. Two other charges for dishonest misappropriation of property and carrying an offensive weapon in public were also taken into consideration.

During the hearing, the District Judge Eddy Tham agreed with the prosecution's call for a reformative training suitability report considering the serious nature of the crime.

As per the court documents the victim Logeswari Natarajah, 17, and three friends were crossing the overhead bridge in Bukit Batok Road near ITE College West at 12.30 pm on February 21. At the same time, the accused Tusheta Saravanan was also crossing the bridge with two friends. Both of them didn't know each other.

Tusheta splashed Logeswari with her green tea as she passed her and this led them to an argument which ended after Logeswari left. But the accused stayed at the bridge with her friends and said that she was worried the Logeswari would return.

After some time Logeswari returned with a cup of Milo and confronted Tusheta. Meanwhile, she moved a black foldable knife with an 8cm-long blade from her sock to her jacket pocket.

When the victim returned, she splashed the drink onto Tusheta's face and then the accused attacked Logeswari with the foldable knife.

After realizing that Logeswari had been stabbed their friends tried to intervene. Later Tusheta picked up a golden pendant belonging to Logeswari and asked her friend to sell that.

However, it should be mentioned that Tusheta has been expelled from ITE while the victim has recovered and is back in school.

The accused who is on remand will return to court next week, October 15.