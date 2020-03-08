The Sports Minister of Italy Vincenzo Spadafora asked the national football association to consider and stop the top division Serie A matches as the country ordered a virtual lockdown across the northern part of the country for containing the spread of coronavirus.

FIGC has said Serie A matches could be played without spectators

Until now Italy's soccer association FIGC has said Serie A matches could be played without spectators, adding that any events would be stopped should any player test positive for the virus. In a post on his Facebook account, Spadafora said it did not make sense to put players, referees and fans at risk while the authorities were asking citizens to make "huge sacrifices" to stem the contagion.

The novel coronavirus has caused a major stir around the world in recent times. It has claimed the lives of more than 3,500 people and infected over 100,000 people in more than 90 countries in the world. Till now there is no cure for the disease as the researchers are struggling to find a vaccine. The WHO has not declared it as a pandemic but it can maybe announced in the coming days.

