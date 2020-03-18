Nevada governor Steve Sisolak instructed all the casinos and hotels in Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City and all other cities to shut down for a month in a press conference held on March 17 at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building.

The government of Nevada ordered all non-essential business of the state to close down starting from Wednesday. Sisolak said that only essential services will remain open such as fire, police, transit and health care services. Non-essential services such as beauty shops, barbershops, and nail, tanning, and waxing salons should close until further notice.

"This is not the time for playdates, sleepovers, concerts, theater outings or athletic events. This is not a vacation and it's not a time to catch up with friends. It's definitely not a time to go to the movies. Every social contact increases your risk of exposure," he said.

Most of the infected patients have mild symptoms

Sisolak informed that hospitals of Nevada are all prepared to deal with patients affected by the virus. He said 80 percent of the infected patients have mild or no symptoms. "It is our responsibility, our duty to each other and to the most vulnerable Nevadans, to each take our role in stopping the spread seriously, and to Stay Home for Nevada," he stated.

While talking about World Health Organization he said that according to WHO, number of secondary infections generated from one infected individual is between two and 2.5 for COVID-19. That is higher than the rate of reproduction for the flu. So, the spread is alarming.

Aggressive strategies are required

After announcing the closure of non essential business, he added, "My ultimate goal here is to come together as Nevadans to save lives. That requires aggressive strategies aimed at mitigating community spread. Medical professionals have made it abundantly clear that there is currently no treatment. While a vaccine is being developed, we don't have time to waste."

While concluding, he informed that this is likely to be his last press conference in person. He will continue update people through other methods, videos, emails and state's health responsible website.