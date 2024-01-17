Italian Woman with Dairy Allergy Dies After Eating Tiramisu at 'Vegan' Restaurant

A young woman died after eating a tiramisu at a restaurant in Italy after she was assured by staff the ingredients wouldn't affect her, according to reports.

Anna Bellisario, a fashion design student from Milan, went into her regular spot with her boyfriend on January 26 last year and died 10 days later as a result of the ingredients of the dessert she ordered.

Bellisario Had a Milk and Egg Allergy, Went into Anaphylactic Shock After Eating Two Bites of the Dessert

Bellisario had a milk and egg allergy and had checked the label of the tiramisu but also asked for "more information" with regards to its ingredients before eating the dessert.

After being given the all-clear to eat, she began vomiting after just two spoonfuls of the tiramisu before losing consciousness. She had suffered an anaphylactic shock. She was in a coma for 10 days at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital before she died on Feb 5, 2023.

Traces of milk protein were later found on tiramisu packaging from the brand, along with traces of egg in the mayonnaise of the "vegan" sandwich Anna had eaten as her entrée.

Manslaughter Investigation Against Mother-Daughter Who Supplied Tiramisu to Restaurant



Now, a manslaughter probe has been launched, according to reports. Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera reported that the mother-daughter team that ran the pastry shop that supplied desserts to the restaurant, and 62 other restaurants in Italy, are under investigation.

It is believed the mother-daughter pair may have "mixed up" an invoice or vegan pastries for one of the desserts containing milk.

The company is accused of mixing two production lines in the pastry shop, in a case which investigating judge Fiammetta Modica called "a worrying picture of unscrupulousness."

Prosecutors Tiziana Siciliano and Luca Gaglio are arguing that a separation of ingredients in the factory and "correct training" of staff – rather than just a four-hour course – would have prevented Bellisario's death.