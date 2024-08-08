Italian Tourist Dies After Falling 80 Feet While Trying to Click Selfie at Popular Waterfall in Bali

A tourist tragically lost his life in Bali on Sunday while attempting to take a selfie with his girlfriend at a well-known waterfall location, as reported by various sources.

Giancarlo Zicari, 49, and Ilaria Biagi, 25, from Italy, were at the top of the Gajah Mas waterfalls around 11:30 a.m. when the iron railing they were leaning against unexpectedly gave way, the Bali Sun reported.

The couple fell over 80 feet, equivalent to the height of an 8-story building, landing at the base of the popular tourist attraction. While Biagi survived the fall with some minor head injuries and various abrasions, she discovered her boyfriend had died. In a remarkable effort, she managed to climb back to the top to seek assistance.

Local police verified the incident but chose not to comment on whether the railing's collapse was a matter of liability. Zicari, an engineer from Rome, and Biagi were at a viewing terrace that featured two wooden seats beside the metal railing designed to act as a safety barrier.

Reports state that the couple was posing for a selfie at the time of the accident. Zicari's family has opted against an autopsy and is currently making arrangements to return his body to Italy.

This tragic event follows another recent incident in which a 17-year-old tourist from China fell from a dangerous cliffside path in Bali during a family trip, suffering significant head and neck injuries but surviving the fall.