Park Seo Joon-Kim Da Mi starrer Itaewon Class is nearing its finale. The last but one episode will be aired tomorrow, March 20, and the final episode will be broadcast on the following day. With the protagonist Park Seo Joon (Park Sae Ro Yi) yet to confess his love to Kim Da Mi (Jo Yi Seo) and IC yet to overtake Jangga, here are spoilers for the last two episodes. The biggest surprise apart from there elements is Park Bo Gum's entry and his role in the finale episodes.

Park Sae Ro Yi who is battling for his life after getting badly hit in his effort to search for Jo Yi Seo and save Geun Seoo, is yet to confess his feelings to his lady love, who has been kidnapped by Jang Geun Woo (Ahn Bo Hyun).

Sae Ro Yi is likely to propose to Yi Seo

Unlike a dream-like fairytale proposal, Sae Ro Yi is likely to propose to Yi Seo in a most realistic manner. The crew is tight lipped about the proposal scene and no details have been leaked about the two last episodes of Itaewon Class.

But one interesting thing the production company wants the audience to look forward to is Park Bo Gum's role. The Encounter star apparently happily agreed to play the cameo on request of director Kim Sung Yoon, who had directed Bo Gum's previous drama Love in the Moonlight that aired in KBC2 in 2016.

2 speculations about Park Bo Gum

There are two speculations about the role of Park Bo Gum- one is him appearing in favour of Oh Soo Ah (Kwon Nara) or on behalf of Park Seo Joon owned IC (Itaewon Class). As the role also has been kept as secret one will have to watch the finale episodes for the right answer.

Pak Bo Gum will make a special appearance in the final episode of the drama on March 21. Another factor is the fate of IC. With Park Sae Ro Yi critically ill, and IC still No 2 in the food industry, will he be able to beat Jangga and take revenge on Jang Dae Hee.

BTS's V first solo single Sweet Night will also entertain the audience. The song has been already released but will give a visual delight in the last two episodes of Itaewon Class. Will Jang Geun Soo turn out to a savior? Will Oh Soo Ah take Park Sae Ro Yi's side at least now? Will Jang Geun Woo be punished again? Will Jang Dae Hee see his as well as Jangga's end?

Itaewon Class recorded over 14 percent viewership in the 13th as well as 14th episode according to AGB Nielsen. The ratings are expected to go up further for the Friday and day Saturday episodes.