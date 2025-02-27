Israeli Hostage Noa Argamani Stuns UN: Says IDF Bombings Killed Captives in Gaza

Noa Argamani, an Israeli woman kidnapped by Hamas, addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday, sharing harrowing details of her captivity in Gaza. Argamani, the first Gaza hostage to speak at the UN, revealed that some hostages were killed in Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) bombings while in Hamas captivity.

Argamani was abducted alongside her partner, Avinatan Or, from a music festival in southern Israel during the October 7 Hamas attack. While she was rescued in June after eight months in captivity, her partner remains a hostage. Speaking before the 15-member council, she pleaded for the continuation of a ceasefire to secure the release of remaining hostages.

"The hostages are in hell," Argamani said, describing the despair of watching others be freed while she remained in captivity. She expressed deep concern for her partner and other detainees. "Until Avinatan returns, my heart is in captivity."

She further claimed that Israeli airstrikes had killed some of the hostages held in Gaza. This revelation adds to the already complex and sensitive situation surrounding hostage negotiations and military operations in the region.

According to Argamani, Israel believes that only 24 of the 63 remaining hostages are still alive. "Without immediate action, many more innocent people will be killed, including my partner," she warned.

The ceasefire's first phase ends on Saturday, but negotiations for the next phase have yet to begin. Argamani urged world leaders to ensure the truce continues, emphasizing that hostages should not be forgotten.

Hamas Blames Israel for Ceasefire Delay

Meanwhile, Hamas has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement by delaying the release of Palestinian prisoners. A Hamas official claimed that Israel was supposed to release around 600 prisoners last weekend in exchange for hostages freed by Hamas. However, the release was halted after videos emerged showing freed Israeli hostages being paraded before cheering crowds in Gaza.

In a written statement on Tuesday, Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official, insisted that his group had adhered to the agreement. "Israel's delay puts the agreement at risk of collapse, potentially leading to a resumption of war," he warned. Hamas has made it clear that no further ceasefire discussions will take place until the prisoners are released.

UN Envoy Warns Against Renewed Conflict

The United Nations' Middle East envoy, Sigrid Kaag, also addressed the Security Council, stressing the importance of avoiding further escalation in Gaza. "The trauma is undeniable on both sides," she said. "In my last visit to Gaza, soon after the ceasefire came into effect, I was once again moved by a sense of utter devastation ... and despair due to loss, trauma, and a sense of abandonment."

Kaag, who also serves as the UN's humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, urged all parties to honor their commitments. She emphasized that a breakdown in negotiations would only lead to further suffering for civilians caught in the conflict.

Ongoing Crisis

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has intensified since Hamas's October 7 attack, which resulted in significant casualties and kidnappings. Israel's military response has led to widespread destruction in Gaza, drawing international criticism.

With the ceasefire's future uncertain, pressure is mounting on world leaders to broker a deal that ensures the safe return of all hostages while preventing further escalation. Argamani's testimony has added urgency to the discussions, shedding light on the desperate conditions of those still in captivity.

As negotiations continue, families of the hostages anxiously await news, hoping that their loved ones will return safely. Whether a second phase of the ceasefire can be agreed upon remains uncertain, but Argamani's powerful words have made one thing clear—the fate of the hostages cannot be ignored.