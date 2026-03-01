Israel-Iran Conflict Fallout: All Flight Operations at Dubai Airports Suspended, Israel Closes Airspace

On Saturday, the Dubai Airports announced that the flights at all terminals of Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further required notice due to the Israeli and Iran war in the area that is progressively deteriorating.

On Saturday the air travel was severely interrupted in some regions of Middle East as Israel, Iran, Dubai and Iraq shut down their airspace to communications after Israel airstrikes on Tehran.

Dubai Airports said on X: "Flight operations at DXB and DWC are suspended. Passengers are not supposed to visit the airports and they are to inquire of the airlines. We are grateful to the cooperation of passengers. As we continue monitoring the situation, we will update you more."

The Dubai international Airport (DXB) is among the busiest airports in the world. It controls a higher number of flights, over 8500 flights per week, or over 1,200 flights in a single day, representing between 100 airlines.

Megas airlines there include Emirates, FlyDubai, IndiGo and Air India and they serve more than 270 destinations.

Most of the Gulf countries had airports that were impacted hence airlines were forced to cancel, change or reroute flights due to safety reasons.

Israel Closes Airspace

Israel closed its airspace to civilian aircraft shortly after the attacks. Some of the airlines within Europe and the Gulf cancelled flights or had to change routes to avoid the region.

FlyDubai had announced that its routes had been affected as some of its flights were disrupted temporarily as the airspace of Iraq, Iran, and Israel was closed.

Air India said that it will cease all flights to Middle East destinations due to the current development there. The declaration came at the start of a significant military strike by US and Israel on Iran.

Air India stated: "All Air India flights to destinations in the Middle East have been suspended due to the growing situation in certain regions in the Middle East.

We continue to work hard to ensure passengers and crew safety. To ensure the safety and security conditions of our flights, we will continue to monitor them and make changes to our operations where necessary. All help that our teams can render to passengers will be provided."

On Saturday, Iran had been attacked by a coordinated operation by the US and Israel, increasing the tensions in the Middle East.

This can give rise to a bigger confrontation that is likely to have a significant impact on politics and economy.

One of the Air India Express spokesmen stated: "Due to the condition in some parts of the Gulf, we have halted all international flights towards the West. We prioritize the safety of the passengers and crew."

