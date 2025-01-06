Hamas Offers to Release 34 Israeli Hostages in Prisoner Exchange Deal

Hamas has announced its readiness to release 34 Israeli hostages as part of a proposed prisoner exchange deal. The announcement, made by a senior Hamas official to AFP on Sunday, marks a significant development in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The hostages were among those captured during the deadly attack on October 7, 2023. The initial exchange list includes women, children, elderly individuals, and the sick who remain in Gaza. However, Hamas has stated that time is needed to confirm whether all the captives are alive. The group has requested a week of calm to identify the living and the deceased among the hostages.

Details of the Proposed Exchange

The senior Hamas official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the group's agreement to release the hostages listed by Israel. "Hamas has agreed to release the 34 prisoners, whether alive or dead. The group requires calm to communicate with captors and determine the status of the hostages," the official stated.

Despite this, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office has expressed skepticism. It noted that Hamas has yet to provide a definitive list of hostages for the exchange.

Hostage Situation in Gaza

Out of the 251 individuals kidnapped in the October 2023 attack, 96 remain in Gaza. The Israeli military reports that 34 of these hostages are believed to be deceased. Efforts to negotiate their release have been ongoing, with mediating countries like Qatar playing a key role.

In December 2024, Hamas released a video claiming to show Matan Zangauker, a 24-year-old Israeli hostage. In the footage, Matan pleads with Israeli leaders to secure the release of captives held in Gaza. His mother, Einav Zangauker, has been a vocal advocate for the families of hostages, regularly participating in protests against the Israeli government's perceived inaction.

Public Protests and Government Criticism

Families of the hostages have intensified their calls for action, holding demonstrations in Tel Aviv and other cities. Many blame Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration for failing to bring their loved ones home. The emotional toll on families has been immense, with protest leaders urging the government to expedite negotiations.

International Efforts and Ceasefire

Mediating countries, including Qatar, have reported increased momentum for a potential prisoner exchange. Talks have gained traction since Israel's ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon last month. A broader deal could involve the release of the 100 hostages still in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The situation remains fluid, with both sides under pressure to reach an agreement. Families of the hostages continue to wait, hoping for a resolution that will bring their loved ones back safely.