Israel-Hamas Conflict: FBI Chief Warns About Hamas, May launch "Lone Wolf' Attack on US

FBI Director Christopher Wray has sounded the alarm regarding the increased terrorist threats targeting the United States. His main concerns are around the potential for lone actors to carry out attacks inspired by the operational tactics of Hamas.

This warning, as reported by the New York Post, came during Wray's address at the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference held in San Diego.

Director Wray emphasized the necessity for law enforcement agencies to exercise heightened vigilance in the wake of ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict. During his address, he highlighted the historical presence of anti-Semitic and various other forms of violent extremism, underscoring the FBI's commitment to combating these threats. He stated, "History has borne witness to antisemitic and other forms of violent extremism for far too long. We remain dedicated to confronting these threats."

Furthermore, he stressed the imperative need to be alert to the increased volume of reported threats in the current environment. Wray noted that "in this heightened environment, there's no question we're seeing an increase in reported threats, and we've got to be on the lookout, especially for lone actors who may take inspiration from recent events to commit violence of their own."

Wray refrained from disclosing specific domestic threats directly stemming from the ongoing conflict. Instead, he issued a general warning to law enforcement officials, encouraging them to continue their collaborative efforts in intelligence sharing and coordination.

This warning from Director Wray closely follows a declaration by former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal, who designated October 13 as a "Day of Jihad." The implications of this declaration are currently under scrutiny as the United States remains on high alert for potential threats.