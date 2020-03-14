Former champions ATK will fight it out against Chennaiyin FC in the final of the Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday, March 14.

The Kolkata giants will be banking on their consistent form throughout the season whereas the Chennai-based side will look forward to continuing their brilliant streak in the second phase of the tournament.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule

The Kolkata-based club who are on the brink of winning their third ISL title will be looking forward to a win for the last time as ATK as a team will field the pitch next season after they merge with Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan who have already registered their second I-League title. Antonio Habas's men have been in prolific form as they finished second in the points table with 34 points five behind the table-toppers FC Goa.

The trio of Pritam Kotal, John Johnson and Sumit Rathi have been quite confident at the back of the Kolkata-based side who registered a 3-1 victory at home to confirm their berth in the final. David Williams who returned in the playing eleven after suffering from injury much to the relief of Habas, along with Roy Krishna, who is in the Golden Boot race can turn out to be the players deciding the fate of the match.

Another standout player who has been performing consistently throughout the season is Prabir Das and Habas will definitely look forward to the right wing-back for deliveries inside the box. The Kolkata-based side will definitely hope that the defence of the side from Chennai fail in front of their attack as it succumbed in the return leg against Goa.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC have made a fairytale comeback in the league as they produced a nine-match unbeaten spree to register a place in the top four of the league table. Football fans from around the world did not expect them to qualify for the semi-finals but they were successful in doing the unexpected.

Owen Coyle will be banking a lot on their quartet at the front which includes the likes of Nerijus Valskis, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Andre Schembri. The quartet scored 22 goals since the time they made a comeback and also two in the second-leg fixture against FC Goa in the semi-finals. But Coyle will have to get his defence on the right track as they were looking hapless in the fixture against FC Goa.

The ATK-Chennaiyin FC fixture which is going to happen within closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak will start from 7.30 pm local time. ATK have a much more balanced side and a better defensive unit than the team from Chennai. But, the form that Chennaiyin is enjoying at the current time will be a major booster for them and the match is definitely open for both the teams to add on to their ISL triumphs.

When and where to watch: Around the world

The rights of the fixture are with the Star Group and all the streaming platforms for the match is listed below: