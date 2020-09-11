The militant group ISIS has hailed the 9/11 as a 'pivotal moment for Islam' and celebrated the day in the first ever-statement regarding the Twin Towers attack. The group made the comments on the 19th anniversary of the attacks that took place in New York.

As per the SITE Intelligence Group, who are responsible for the monitoring of the activities of ISIS, the group celebrated the day that claimed the lives of around 3,000 people in 2001. The group tweeted, "For the first time ISIS has published a statement for the anniversary of 9/11 in its Naba newspaper, celebrating the day as a 'pivotal moment' in contemporary Islamic history, while lamenting what Al Qaeda has become: short-sighted in viewing the US as its sole enemy."

ISIS Celebrates 9/11 Attacks

The militant group also sees themselves as the inheritors of the 9/11 mission. ISIS rose to the height in 2014 as it took control in parts of Syria and Iraq for declaring an Islamic 'caliphate'. The state eventually collapsed and also retreated back across the Middle East. Now the cult uses online networking for inspiring attacks around the world.

The statement of the group comes as the Americans and countries all over the world commemorate the 9/11 atrocities. The fears of the coronavirus or COVID-19 will see the memorials planned keeping in mind the social distancing safety measures, which means that the US President Donald Trump and the Democratic candidate Joe Biden are going to pay their respects at the same memorial without crossing paths.

The Islamist group also called the novel coronavirus, 'God's little soldier' as the virus has infected more than 28.2 million people globally. The followers of the group have been urging one another to 'weaponize' the virus and spread it to the disbelievers, as reported by the Mirror.

The propaganda of the ISIS claims that the virus represents the 'divine punishment of the West'. After a series of attacks in the Iraq and Syria experts believe that the group is showing confidence in its ability. A report by the UN Security Council Committee also stated that the number of attacks increased in 2020 compared with the same period in 2019. The 9/11 attacks are the worst ever terrorist attacks to take place on US soil. The attacks conducted by Al Qaeda on September 11, injured more than 25,000 people in total.