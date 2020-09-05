The niece of the mastermind behind the September 11 terror attacks, Osama bin Laden has stated that a 9/11-style attack might be just around the corner for the US if Joe Biden is elected as the president.

Noor bin Ladin, who is an avid Donald Trump supporter said, "ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe. Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike," as reported by the New York Post in her first-ever interview.

The niece of Laden lives in Switzerland but stated that she considers herself as an American at heart. She is the daughter of Carmen Dufour, a Swiss author, and Yeslam bin Ladin, a half-brother of Osama. The couple split in 1988 after which Noor and her sisters were raised in Switzerland.

Noor bin Ladin a Trump Supporter

Noor has always kept a low profile and has completed her bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Geneva. Then she completed her master's in commercial law from the University of London and also did a computer coding boot camp. The niece of Bin Laden is currently writing a book analyzing the first 20 years of the 21st century.

The Swiss-born Ladin stated that she is supporting Trump for the elections and mentioned that she has been a supporter of the current US President since 2015. She claimed the reelection of Trump is not only important for the US but also for the whole western civilization.

Noor also said that she regularly wears a hat that reads 'Make America Great Again'. She has been an avid follower of the conservative media and her favorite television show is Fox News' 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'.

9/11 Attacks

Noor mentioned that she was just 14 years old when Al Qaeda conducted the deadliest attack on US soil. "I was so devastated. I had been going to the States with my mom several times a year from the age of three onwards. I considered the US my second home," she was quoted by the New York Post.

The 9/11 attacks were the deadliest terrorist attacks in the US. Almost 3,000 people lost their lives as terrorists flew planes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center and also the Pentagon. Around 25,000 people were also injured, costing at least $10 billion worth damage in terms of infrastructure and property.