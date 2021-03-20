ISIS Bride Says She Cried When Donald Trump Tweeted She Won't Be Allowed to Enter US

American born Hoda Muthana joined ISIS in 2014 after she embraced their extremist ideology while living with her family in Alabama and fled her home to join the terrorist organization in Syria advocating violence against the United States.

Hoda also burnt her US passport showing her deep-rooted hatred against the country and had shared a picture on her social media handle showing four passport and the one with the United States belongs to her. She captioned it, "Bonfire soon, no need for these anymore. Alhamdulilah."

According to a counter-extremism project, Hoda, famously known as the 'ISIS bride', urged jihadists in America to ''go on drive-bys, and spill all of their blood.'' Hoda also cheered when a terrorist opened fire in France in 2015 in the attack against Charlie Hebdo magazine that left 12 people dead.

The ISIS bride married three jihadists in Syria, all of whom were killed by American forces and she delivered a baby boy with whom she now stays at the Roj refugee camp in Northern Syria.

With a sudden change of heart two years ago and not liking the fact she was treated below dignity by her fellow ISIS fighters, Hoda decided to get back to the US but her dreams were struck down by the Trump administration.

Hoda, who is seen in a 90-minute documentary 'The Return: Life After ISIS' that premiered at the South by Southwest film festival revealed that she cried when she saw Donald Trump's tweet and the tone of his message was harsh against her.

In February, 2019, Trump had tweeted, ''I have instructed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and he fully agrees, not to allow Hoda Muthana back into the Country!''

''When the tweet from Trump came out I lost all hope. I had a big meltdown. I didn't know what would happen to me,'' she said in the documentary.

Mike Pompeo during the same time said in a press conference at the White House that Hoda ''does not have any legal basis, no valid U.S. passport, no right to a passport, nor any visa to travel to the United States,'' and their words left her in tears.

The ISIS bride revealed that she first thought joining the terrorist organization would be a ''happy place with Muslims helping'' each other but was shocked to see jihadists live ''like the Middle Ages'' and exalted ''It was hell on Earth, really.''

Hoda revealed that ISIS is not an Islamic group but a power hungry cult that wants domination and money. She called it a ''cult that wanted to use Islam to gain more power and more people and more money,'' and summed it up by saying, ''(ISIS) was complete corruption and ruined many people's lives,'' including her own and her 2-year-old son's future.